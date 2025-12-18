Prince William, Princess Kate, and Lewis Goodall. Picture: Getty Images / The News Agents

By Michael Baggs (with Emily, Jon and Lewis)

New Year, new king? King Charles is less than three years into his reign but some people are already looking ahead to William’s time on the throne. Will this ever happen – and would the Royal Family change under a younger monarch?

Read time: 3 mins In brief… The News Agents discuss Prince William’s potential reign as king, and how he may change the way the monarchy works in the future.

Jon Sopel believes King William would “slim down” the monarchy, and leave the future of Royal estates uncertain.

Lewis Goodall says he would like to abolish the monarchy, and says he hopes this happens before William takes the throne.

What’s the story? Two and a half years of King Charles, and his reign has been a tumultuous one. The former Prince of Wales has endured health problems and the stripping of brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's titles over his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, and the lies told to try to hide it. The News Agents believe King Charles stripping Andrew of his Royal titles and sending to live in luxurious exile on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk was clearing the deck for the time Prince William becomes king, but is that likely to be sooner or later – or even at all? "What happened with Andrew in the last two months was precisely to enable the sort of regrowth of the Royal Family in a totally different direction," says Emily Maitls. "I think that's what was at the front of the King's mind. "He wanted to do this so that his son wouldn't have to deal with it when he comes to the throne, and I think there probably will be a King William the fifth."

Would King William change the Royal Family – or continue age old traditions? The future of the Royal Family has been the subject of discussion for many years. Despite the money it brings to the UK, and specifically London, through tourism, many have questioned the optics of a gold-gilded palace in the heart of the capital while an increasing number of people queue at foodbanks. Jon Sopel believes under King William, who would mark a substantially young monarch that most people alive today have ever experienced, we may see a slightly different Royal Family emerge. "The Royal Family with William as king would change quite substantially," Jon says. "There would still be the Royal Family, but I think a lot of the flummery would go. I think it would become more Scandinavian, and more slimmed down as a monarchy." He says the future of the Duchies of Lancaster and Cornwall could be very uncertain under a potential King William. These huge parts of England are worth hundreds of millions, and were acquired by the Royal Family through a mix of marriage, inheritance, gifts and purchases in more recent years. Lewis Goodall does not share Jon's optimism. "I'm not sure whether I buy the idea that the Prince and Princess of Wales are terribly modern," he says. "When they went on one of their African tours, the Prince and Princess of Wales were carried around by locals. "When they went around on their Caribbean tour it looked so colonial. They were being carried around by local people there." Moving beyond King William's likely reign, Lewis is also concerned about the future for 12-year-old Prince George. "I hope the lad gets away from that gilded prison sentence, to be perfectly honest," Lewis says. "I think it'd be absolutely appalling for him, like it's been for the rest of them. “With a bit of luck, hopefully William won't be King. All I want for next Christmas is a republic."