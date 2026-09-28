The Royal Family is battling new allegations about its dealing with the death of Princess Diana, but have its troubles only just begun?

What’s the story?

The Royal Family is set for a rough ride over the next year.

2027 marks the 30th anniversary of the death of Princess Diana, which will bring an onslaught of new accounts, fresh testimonies and modern analysis of her life, and how the Royals reacted when she was gone.

Already, her brother Earl Charles Spencer has released a controversial book, which made claims that King Charles said “we’ll forget her soon enough” in the days after her death.

Andrew Lownie, historian and author tells The News Agents the palace appears to have been blindsided by the new revelations, and may be unprepared for what else emerges surrounding the 30th anniversary of Princess Diana's death.

"They thought this was done and dusted," he tells Lewis Goodall.

"They thought Camilla was now queen, and everyone had forgotten about Diana.

"This brings back that moment, and people still feel very strongly about how Diana was treated."

Spencer's book, he adds, is marred by "sloppy editing and poor legal work", such as inaccuracies about Piers Morgan, who has begun legal proceedings against Spencer.

The message of the book has been "destroyed" by "very silly mistakes", Lownie says.

Despite this, he is convinced Spencer is telling the truth.

"This was a good opportunity to challenge the narrative that we've been fed for the last 30 years, and I think that's what he wanted to do," Lownie says.

"I don't believe that the King was quite as callous as he says. But again, these things can be in the heat of rather angry exchanges.

"Things can be misinterpreted, can be misheard. There could be some truth on both sides."