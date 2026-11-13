Jon Sopel and Lewis Goodall discuss further celebrities being unmasked in the press as having taken out a high court injunction. Picture: Alamy / The News Agents

By The News Agents

Why Jon Sopel and Lewis Goodall believe more high-profile men could be named following the jailing of Russell Brand and the allegations made public about David Walliams.

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Read time: 3 mins In brief… The News Agents discuss whether we are in a new #MeToo moment, with famous men losing protections which kept behaviour, and alleged behaviour, out of the public eye.

Lewis Goodall says he believes it is very likely we will see at least one more male celebrity exposed as having taken out a high-court injunction to keep his name out of the press.

Jon Sopel says the difference in the UK this time is that people involved in 2026 are alive to face repercussions, unlike previous incidents.

What’s the story? Russell Brand jailed. David Walliams unmasked as the celebrity behind a high court injunction. This isn’t the first time high profile men have found their alleged behaviour in the spotlight. Walliams denies all claims made against him. In 2018 the #MeToo movement emerged from social media onto the streets, with women coming forward to speak about their experiences with abusive men. Film producer Harvey Weinstein was the most high-profile name exposed by the movement, and was found guilty on rape charges in 2020 and jailed. The News Agents say this time around, things feel different – in both the speed, and failure of legal processes used by the rich and powerful, such as high-court injunctions or non-disclosure agreements to protect the high-profile people involved. “In the past when these moments have occurred, it often has been a trickle effect,” says Lewis Goodall. “It has been reported that there are other celebrities, other well-known men, with injunctions to protect their privacy.” He says it is well known among certain circles of journalists of a “list” of people currently protected by NDAs, and who cannot be legally reported on. “I would be surprised if we get to the end of this year, and we have not had at least one further revelation about a celebrity, historical or present, who has taken out an injunction,” Lewis adds.

Could an A-lister be taken down by similar allegations? Jon Sopel says there are similarities between what we have seen in the news this week, and previous revelations in the media about high-profile men in the UK such as Jimmy Savile and Mohammed Al-Fayed. The difference this time, he says, is that those involved are alive to face justice, or repercussions, for their actions. "I think this week represents a major culture shift, where the journalists are not going to back down, and they are going to pursue their investigations," Jon says. Allegations against David Walliams were uncovered by investigations for The Guardian and ITV News. "I think the police also have different attitudes now about sexual abuse allegations in maybe a way that they didn't a generation ago," he adds. Lewis says the real test will come if a celebrity at the top of their game is named in any future revelations, and whether the media industry will rally to protect its money-makers. “The interesting test case with all of this, as to whether something really has shifted, will be if there is somebody who is at the height of their powers right now in whatever industry it might be, who either has an injunction or who has committed impropriety,” Lewis says. “Does that person continue to be protected because they're still very commercially valuable? “Could they be accused, and would the story come out? I'm less sure about that.”