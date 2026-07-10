Bridget Phillipson gave Lewis Goodall a 'spiteful class warrior' t-shirt when she visited The News Agents studio. Picture: The News Agents / Global

By Michael Baggs (with Lewis Goodall)

Education secretary Bridget Phillipson has hit back at Kemi Badenoch’s ‘spiteful class warrior’ insult over Labour’s 20% VAT rise on private school fees, saying she “owns” the insult if it means making a difference to children in state schools.

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Read time: 2.5 mins In brief… Bridget Phillipson has said she “could not care less” about a recent attack in the House of Commons from Tory leader Kemi Badenoch, who accused her of being a “spiteful class warrior” by raising VAT on private school fees in the UK.

She has had the insult printed on t-shirts, and says she “owns” the label.

Polling suggests a lack of support for Phillipson in the education sector, but she says she has been supported by parents of children in state schools, and says those people remain her priority.

What’s the story? Education secretary Bridget Phillipson has hit back at Kemi Badenoch’s claims that she is a “spiteful class warrior”. The Tory leader made the comments during a verbal attack on Phillipson during Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons in June 2026. The Labour front bencher says she “owns” the insult, which stemmed from the government’s addition of 20% VAT on private school fees in the UK, and has had the insult printed on t-shirts. “I honestly could not care less what Kemi Badenoch thinks about me,” Phillipson tells Lewis Goodall. “I seem to be living rent-free in her head, and I don't really know why. “She compared me to a Gestapo officer the other week as well. If you're engaging in that kind of abuse, then you're not winning the argument. What is the argument?”

'I'm probably annoying all the right people' Badenoch also recently highlighted Phillipson’s upbringing in social housing in other criticism. “She grew up on a council estate. She's a disgrace to people who grew up on a council estate,” Badenoch said. “That is not an excuse for failure. Brilliant people grew up on council estates and have done a lot better than her. “She's just not good at the job, and I'm not going to pretend otherwise.” Badenoch also cited a poll which found UK teachers were overwhelmingly unimpressed with Phillipson’s work since taking up her cabinet role. “I’m probably annoying all the right people if that's what she thinks,” Phillipson adds. “What's absent in all of this is any kind of substance. Sure you can throw around insults all you like. What's the substance? What's the vision for what she wants to achieve? What's the policy? “They have one policy, and that's to give private schools their tax breaks back – which is not a popular policy with the British people.”