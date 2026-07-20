Andy Burnham addressed the nation from Downing Street as he became the new Prime Minister. Picture: Alamy

By Michael Baggs (with Emily, Jon and Lewis)

Andy Burnham has become the UK’s Prime Minister, but the speech he delivered on Downing Street echoed the promises made by Keir Starmer in 2024. Can anyone believe them this time around?

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Read time: 3.5 mins In brief… Andy Burnham addressed the nation after becoming Prime Minister today, speaking without notes or a lectern on Downing Street, but can his confidence and relaxed manner really spark a shift in British politics?

The News Agents say his words were similar to those heard from Keir Starmer after his win in 2024, and he may only succeed in some areas because Labour MPs know this is their “last roll of the dice”.

The challenge for Burnham, they say, is making the big changes he’s promising without a mandate, and will face calls for another general election in order to secure one.

What’s the story? Andy Burnham has become the UK's Prime Minister, and has made his first task to end homelessness across the country. He has pledged £340 million to tackle rough sleeping. Burnham delivered his first address as PM at Downing Street, his new London home, while pledging that power will shift from the capital to "every postcode in the land", and promised to give people "some breathing space" in the ongoing cost of living crisis. He said politicians had "not been good enough", and said he will "give this my all". But we’ve been here before, with Keir Starmer standing in the same spot in 2024 and offering a similar message of hope to the British people. “My work is done,” Starmer said today as he stood down. But is Burnham just the same Labour leader, in more casual clothes, or does he have a real plan for power? "You can see a great deal of continuity between Starmer and Burnham, in that actually they're promising the same thing," says Lewis Goodall. "If you go back to 2024 – what did Starmer say? He said he wanted a politics which trod more lightly on people's lives, suggesting he would bring stability back and he would stop the volatility. "He talked about the fact that the country required fundamental change, he said that Britain was completely broken. Burnham is talking in similar sorts of tones." Lewis says one of the big "conundrums" of the new Burnham government will be whether he is truly serious about "doing government differently" to his predecessor.

Andy Burnham's huge advantage over Keir Starmer Emily Maitlis says there's one big difference between Starmer and Burnham – and that's a complete lack of fear in this new 'king of the north'. He addressed the nation today, without notes or lectern, and spoke directly into TV cameras, seeking appeal directly to the people of Great Britain. "What we saw with Keir Starmer was, having reshaped the party, he then became too scared of the party," Maitlis says "He had to be nice to his new-look party because that was what he had." She says Starmer's fear was apparent in his indecision and u-turns over issues such as welfare changes, immigration issues, his misjudged “island of strangers” speech, whether or not to end the cap on child benefits. "He was scared of his own shadow. He didn't really know what he wanted to do because he was still being bossed around by the party," Maitlis says. And while Burnham now inherits the same party, he is also taking a whole new set of circumstances. "Burnham is in the advantageous place that this party has to be nice to him because it is the last chance they have," Maitlis adds. "So if he has an agenda, whatever he chooses to do, wherever he takes them – whether it's about North Sea drilling, cutting welfare, or standing up to Trump, they have to go along with it because otherwise they're done, they're over. "It is a cleaner slate for him if he actually does know what he wants to do."