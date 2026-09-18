Nigel Farage and Reform UK were caught in a Channel 4 investigation into allegedly paying for polling that placed them ahead of political rivals. Picture: Alamy

By The News Agents

An investigation into Reform UK exposed alleged attempts to commission polls that showed them as the most popular party in the country. Can the polling industry still be trusted – and does it still work?

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Read time: 3.5 mins In brief… The News Agents says that polling has always been a “guide” on political trends, but say Reform UK’s activities have shone a “deeply uncomfortable” light on the process.

Luke Tryl of polling company More In Common says it is common to work with political parties on polls, and that they may sometimes choose not to publish outcomes they don’t like.

He says polling in 2026 is more complicated than ever, with incentives needed to attract participants, but sometimes still not reaching people from all parts of society.

What’s the story? Reform UK has made polling something of a dirty word. In early September 2026, a Channel 4 investigation uncovered evidence that Reform had paid for and commissioned polls to show it remained the most popular party in the UK with potential voters. The party claims it did no wrong. The MET Police are now conducting an investigation. During Keir Starmer’s time leading the Labour government, Reform held a vast lead on UK polling, with many heralding a potential end of the UK’s two-party system, even more so when Zack Polanski’s Green Party also began racing up in public opinion. But during 2026, that lead has significantly diminished, with Labour once again seeming strong under Andy Burnham’s new leadership. “I have always taken the view that polling is really helpful to us as a guide in the dark to where political trends might be moving,” says Jon Sopel. He says the Reform revelations have shone a "deeply uncomfortable" light on what once many felt could be trusted and relied on in politics, even if only as a guide. Luke Tryl of polling company More In Common, tells The News Agents, that political parties often come to him for data and research – although not, as Reform are alleged to have done, to specifically commission a poll which favours their election chances.

Did the death of the landline take trust in polling with it? Polling was once conducted by phoning people at home. Landlines are rare now, and most people hate nothing more than answering calls from unknown numbers on their mobiles. Emily Maitlis says the very nature of modern society may mean that the only people attending in-person polling sessions are those with free time to spare. People who take part in polling today are often tempted with payment for their time. “The reason we pay people again is so we don't just get a Question Time-type audience of people who'd love to come and talk about politics,” Tryl says. “The £50-£60 you might get for a focus group is just less attractive to high-earners than for some people who see it as a great top up to my wage.” He says paying people for their time revealed interesting details of Reform voters in 2025. “One of the things we found in last year's local elections was that Reform voters were the most likely to say that they ordinarily didn't vote, but that they were going to vote this time,” he says. “It turned out they were growing the electorate.”