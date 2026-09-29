Andy Burnham paid tribute to his father, who died in September from Alzheimer's Disease, as he closed his first conference speech as Prime Minister. Picture: Alamy

By Michael Baggs (with Jon Sopel & Lewis Goodall)

Andy Burnham gave his first Labour Party conference speech as leader, one full of pledges and private pain, and it seems like he landed every single punch.

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Read time: 4.5 mins In brief… In Andy Burnham’s first Labour Party conference speech as leader, he made bold promises including a National Care Service, reopening Brexit terms, electoral reform and much more.

He became emotional as he paid tribute to his late father, who died in September from Alzheimer’s disease, but delivered his speech like a political “star”.

The News Agents say that his speech is “vindication” for Labour replacing Keir Starmer with the former Manchester mayor, and he leaves many convinced he may be able to weather the troubled times ahead for the UK.

What’s the story? "The Labour Party has a political star of a leader for the first time since Tony Blair." That was Lewis Goodall's response to Andy Burnham's first ever Labour Party conference speech as the party leader, and the UK's Prime Minister. "He is a true political teacher, someone who is able to paint a picture of their own politics and slowly, subtly convince you of that vision," Lewis adds. So as you can probably tell, Burnham's address was well received. Jon Sopel compared his hour-long speech in a Liverpool conference hall, where he entered the stage to the sounds of local band The Farm's 1990 hit, All Together Now, to some of the greatest Labour leader speeches in living memory, given by the likes of Neil Kinnock and Tony Blair. "That speech is up there for the confidence that he showed, for the willingness to make an argument, and the way he reached out to the public," Jon says. "What marks this out from those other speeches is the raw emotion of having lost his father earlier on this month."

Andy Burnham’s speech: Political promises and private pain Burnham’s speech was a mix of emotion and pledges, as he promised to “break the mould” of British politics, saying that “more of the same isn’t good enough”. The big announcement was the formation of a National Care Service, which Burnham said would be “fully funded” and paid for without borrowing. "I am sorry my profession has let yours down for so long,” he said to those working in the social care industry. "And I say the same to our wonderful NHS staff. We have let you down too." He gave early details of his ten-year plan for a Labour government, including pledges on building more council homes, cracking down on rogue landlords and making it easier for young people to buy their first home. He promised more support for young people, to stand up to threats from Russia, Iran or “anywhere” else, as well as a commitment to a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine. There will also be changes to triple-lock pensions, electoral reform and even to reopen the Brexit settlement, which Burnham said had done the country “more harm than good”. Margaret Thatcher’s “ideological ban” on public ownership of water companies is to be scrapped, along with the loopholes that allow “excessive bonuses” to be paid to shareholders while customers are failed. “These things are not everything but I hope you will see it as a sign of our intent to get your bills down,” he said. “I would love to go quicker, but I have to be honest about what the country can afford.” Burnham closed his speech on an emotional note, paying tribute to his father, who died in September 2026 from Alzheimer’s Disease, leaving the PM in tears – along with many members of his cabinet watching from the audience.