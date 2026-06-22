Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and his wife Lady Victoria Starmer outside 10 Downing Street, London. Sir Keir said he will resign as leader of the Labour Party and he has informed the King of his decision. Picture: Alamy

By Michael Baggs (with Emily, Jon and Lewis)

The News Agents analyse Keir Starmer’s resignation, how he miscalculated what was needed after 14 years of Tory government to fix Britain, and why he blames (and loathes) Andy Burnham for the end of his time in Downing Street.

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Read time: 5 mins In brief… The News Agents say Keir Starmer resigned today to avoid the “humiliation” of being “chased out of town” by Andy Burnham after he was sworn into the House of Commons as the new Makerfield MP.

They say Keir Starmer probably wrote a “fuck you speech”, before tearing it up and penning something more dignified that he would be remembered, and commended for.

His assessment of what was needed to repair a failing Britain after 14 years of Tory rule was severely lacking, they say, suggesting he may never have been the person needed to fix the country.

What’s the story? Keir Starmer took his moment before Andy Burnham could claim his own. The Prime Minister announced his resignation on the morning before the newly elected Makerfield MP was sworn into the House of Commons on 22 June 2026. The announcement comes almost two years after Labour claimed a landslide win in the 2024 general election, saying that entering Downing Street in July that year was one of the proudest moments of his life. He said he had been told to go by voters, and the party. "Keir Starmer took to the lectern at 9:30 this morning, and it was precisely to avoid there being this overlap of people asking 'where is the power, who are we looking at, who's in control?'," Emily Maitlis says. She says if no other Labour MPs come forward to claim a stake as leader, Burnham could be moving into Downing Street within two weeks of winning the Makerfield by-election. "We've never seen anything like this before," says Lewis Goodall. "We've never seen someone become an MP on Thursday, and basically become the de facto Prime Minister by Monday. "The reason Starmer did it today is because he didn't want the sense of humiliation of Burnham getting the train to London and chasing him out of town."

'It is clear Keir Starmer loathes Andy Burnham' Keir Starmer celebrated Andy Burnham's 55% win in Makerfield as a victory for Labour, and insisted he would fight any challenge for leadership after the Manchester by-election was over. A few days later, his mind had been changed by what The News Agents describe as a series of “brutal” conversations” with cabinet members. Lewis believes his resignation speech was one of dignity and emotion – but ultimately “pretty terse”, but also by celebrating his victories and little more, lacked any suggestion that he might have made mistakes during his time in 10 Downing Street. "What is clear from his language and his statement is that he blames the Labour Party," Lewis says. "He blames – and I think clearly loathes – Andy Burnham. It is very revealing that the two men have not spoken this weekend, to try and hash out a deal, or some sort of timetable. That has just not happened." Starmer's analysis of the situation, he adds, was that "the herd had moved" and there had been "disloyalty" shown to him from party members, and his own government. "Keir Starmer's analysis and belief is, that if all of this disloyalty hadn't occurred, that he would still be in place, and this is an entirely needless coup," Lewis says.

'First you write a 'fuck you' speech, then you write the real one' Maitlis says this is not the speech Starmer truly wanted to give. "There's a moment when you write a speech, and the first version of it is the 'fuck you speech', quite frankly, where you say what's really on your mind, what you really think, how hurt you feel, and how humiliated you feel," she says. "Then the good friends and hopefully spouses say, 'yeah, you've got that off your chest, rip that up, put it in a drawer, and go and give the dignified speech that you will be happy with when it's replayed endlessly on a loop in the days, weeks, months, and years to come'. "That's the version that you got from Keir Starmer today." She says there was no way for him to hold on any longer, when everyone around him was telling him the ground beneath his feet was gone. "If there's no army behind you, if there's no one backing you, there isn't a viable way forward," she says. "He just didn't find a way to do the thing that he wanted to do, which was stay in." Jon Sopel says the scale of Andy Burnham’s win in Makerfield, where he won 55% of the vote at a time when Labour are being pounded in the polls across the country, was not the sound of a victory bell for Starmer as he claimed at the time, but the chimes of doom spelling the end of his time in power.