Donald Trump in the Oval Office. Picture: Alamy

By Michael Baggs (with Jon Sopel and Lewis Goodall)

Of course Donald Trump wants Republicans to win the US midterms, but does he want it for the party and the people of America, or is it just about himself?

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Read time: 4.5 mins In brief… Donald Trump is campaigning for Republican candidates in the upcoming midterm elections, but The News Agents say this is only because he knows his influence on US politics is all but over.

The Democratic Party is expected to take control of both chambers of Congress after the November vote, likely leading to investigations into corruption inside the White House during Trump’s second term.

Having told voters he doesn’t care about high prices for American people, The News Agents say his only concern with potentially losing the House and the Senate will be facing the same investigations he faced after the end of his first term in office.

What’s the story? There are two years left of Donald Trump’s second presidency, and he could be in for a miserable ride. He’s been campaigning in Texas, a “ruby-red” state for decades, and never one the Republican Party has had to bother with in recent years. Trump has just made his third visit in four weeks, ahead of the November midterm elections. That’s because of Democrat senate candidate James Talarico, and his lead over Republican Ken Paxton. It looks like the state will swing blue when voters go to the polls. “The Republican Party is having to pour tens of millions of dollars into this campaign to try to shore up support for their beleaguered candidate Ken Paxton,” says Jon Sopel. “All the signs are that the Democrats are going to take over the state, which would be a seismic shock in American politics, and signify that the high watermark of Trump. “Trumpism is now in retreat, and perhaps dangerously so for his presidency.” During his most recent Texas rally, he accused Talarico of hating christianity and believing God to be transgender. “Has James Talarico ever said any of those things that he is alleged to have said by Donald Trump? Well, of course not,” says Jon.

Why a midterms loss would be catastrophic for Trump If the Democrats win as predicted, they will take control of both the Senate and the House, meaning no laws could be passed by Trump without their approval. That, they are unlikely to give. Which is why Trump has been so active in the run up to the midterms. “Winning Texas would be really important for the electoral map in terms of the Democrats winning back the Senate,” says Lewis Goodall. “Kansas has not elected a Democrat to the Senate since 1932, since Franklin D. Roosevelt was limbering up for his first term. “There's always a margin of error with the polls, but there can be little doubt that there is the potential for a proper blue wave for the Democrats, which would sweep the Senate and take the House.” And even though, Lewis adds, both have been "gerrymandered to high heaven", taking control of just one of these would mean Trump's presidency was all but finished. “The domestic presidency for Donald Trump would be over,” Lewis adds. “That would be it. Nothing would happen without the Democrats say-so.” And it may not only be over for Trump himself. “There has been the most extraordinary levels of corruption and self enrichment by the president, members of the cabinet, and by his family since he has been back in the White House,” Jon says. “The Democrats will have subpoena power in the House and the Senate to launch their investigations into whether what has happened has been lawful or whether there needs to be prosecutions. “All of those things will make the last two years of Donald Trump's term in office utterly miserable.” The News Agents say that Trump is likely to follow Joe Biden's example when he leaves office, and issued a pre-emptive pardon for his family to prevent action being taken against them in retribution by his opponents.