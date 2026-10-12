US President Donald Trump with Russian President Vladimir Putin at Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska. Picture: Alamy, Geopix

By Sophie Clark

With the midterms just weeks away, Donald Trump has decided to lift sanctions on Russia and buy their oil - enough to keep the US running for a full 12 hours. Will his betrayal of Ukraine buy him some votes, or spectacularly backfire?

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Read time: 4.5 mins In brief… Donald Trump says Vladimir Putin agreed to an “energy ceasefire,” theoretically resulting in the end of strikes between Russian and Ukrainian energy sites.

This is in exchange for immediately importing 300,000 tonnes, or 12 hours worth, of Russian diesel into the U.S.

Given Russia bombed Ukrainian energy facilities the night the deal was announced, The News Agents ask if this is simply a massive gift for Putin.

What’s the story? Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that following a “highly successful discussion” with Putin, Russia will supply 300,000 tonnes of diesel immediately”, 500,000 tonnes throughout November and a further million tonnes “thereafter” into the “American and Global Marketplace.” This announcement comes before the midterm elections where the cost of goods is top of mind for voters. Diesel is a crucial component in rising costs, as it is critical for long-haul shipping. Meaning, higher diesel prices at the pump for shipping companies are being pushed onto consumers. Donald Trump ran for president in 2024 on ending Biden-era inflation, ending the war in Ukraine, and not starting any new wars. Now, inflation is still high, the war in Ukraine is ongoing, and he has started a war with Iran which is pushing up prices due to the ongoing blockade in the Strait of Hormuz. Despite praising the seemingly large amounts of approximately 2 million barrels of diesel to be released immediately, when parsed apart, the president’s announcement falls flat. “The U.S. consumes 4 million barrels of distillates, a kind of diesel or heating fuel, per day,” says Jon Sopel. “So what Donald Trump has agreed to buy is 12 hours worth. Meaningless for the United States. A massive gift for Vladimir Putin. And the world reacted with absolute horror.” Following global outrage to the deal, the president then announced an energy ceasefire, which appeared to be a surprise to the Ukrainians. “Zelensky knew nothing about it, and apparently neither did the Russians, because overnight the Russians bombed the s**t out of Ukrainian energy plants, leaving much of the country in total darkness,” says Jon.

What does this mean for the war and the cost of diesel? This move from Donald Trump directly plays into Putin’s hands by violating American sanctions on the Russian economy and providing anti-Zelensky propaganda to voters. “Russia gets a bigger bank balance with which to prosecute the war against Ukraine, because this injection of money into the Russian economy is exactly what they need now,” says Jon. Additionally, this deal serves a distraction from the real source of the fuel crisis - Donald Trump’s war with Iran. “The war in Iran is the genesis of the fuel crisis that the world faces,” says Jon. “And yes, there is a crisis in the world now because of that…but that's not the way Donald Trump wants to present it.”