Rudy Giuliani has been given the Presidential Medal of Freedom by Donald Trump. Picture: Getty Images

By Michael Baggs (with Emily Maitlis & Jon Sopel)

Like pardons for the Jan 6 rioters, Donald has again rewarded people who supported his fraudulent claims he won the 2020 election.

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Read time: 4 mins In brief… Rudy Giuliani has been given the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Once a respected lawyer and New York mayor, his legal work to prove Donald Trump won the 2020 election destroyed his reputation.

Giuliani is best remembered by many for his press conference in 2020, when he accidentally booked the Four Seasons Total Landscaping car park, instead of the high-end hotel of the same name.

The News Agents say the medal shows, under Trump, that lawyers are rewarded for doing what he wants, rather than working for justice, or the people of America.

What’s the story? What a career Rudy Giuliani has had. From celebrated New York mayor during the 9/11 attacks to the recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom. It's just the bit in the middle he, and Donald Trump, would like everyone to forget about. That's the bit where Giuliani was allegedly so desperate to be part of MAGA's inner circle he dropped any sense of decency to litigate for claims that Trump won the 2020 election, and held a press conference in a car park after booking it by mistake. "The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the highest honour you can bestow upon a U.S. citizen," says Jon Sopel. "This just ignores a little bit in between when he fought the campaign saying Donald Trump had won the 2020 election, and anyone else who said otherwise was wrong." Emily Maitlis says Giuliani's history as an "extraordinary prosecutor" who took on the mafia of New York in the 1980s shows how ironic his decline, and this award, is. "Many people might remember him in the days and weeks after the 9/11 attacks, where he became hailed as America's mayor," she says. "He was named Time of Person of the Year, and launched a Republican presidential bid off the back of that. "Then you look at what he became in the Trump years, and just how low he sunk."

‘Trump’s campaign was a clown car – Rudy Giuliani tried to change that’ It wasn't always this way, and even after Giuliani's legal career had taken him into the political world, he wasn’t all bad. Miles Taylor, co-host of The New Agents USA, and who became a whistleblower after serving in Trump's first administration, worked with Giuliani during his very first run at politics. "There were 16 candidates in the Republican field in 2016, and Donald Trump was dead last in terms of who Republicans wanted to be associated with," Miles says. "His campaign was considered a clown car. National security professionals didn't want to associate with him" That's when Giuliani stepped in, and made one of his first efforts as a Trump advisor to try to tone down his rhetoric, and specifically to never say "Muslim ban" again. "I remember on Capitol Hill at the time thinking; Not only is this guy going to lose the presidential race, he's going to destroy the Republican Party by saying xenophobic, race-baiting things like 'Muslim ban'. "Giuliani, to his credit, said, 'I think we can explain to him why that's wrong and offensive'." Miles says Giuliani then worked on an "alternative counterterrorism plan" to present to Trump – but that 'positive change' also came with personal ambition. "I'm pretty sure Trump never said those words ever again, but here's what I saw in that process: I saw Giuliani cared less about getting Trump to stop saying offensive things, and who was much more interested in getting a cabinet position in that administration," Miles adds. "By all accounts, Giuliani wanted a top job. "What you saw over the next couple of years was Giuliani trying to insert himself for relevance inside the Trump administration, which culminates in 2020 in him being willing to be the hatchet guy for the effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election."

The Four Seasons Total Landscaping debacle Giuliani's 'hatchet guy' reinvention peaked in 2020 when he held a press conference, intended to be held at the Four Seasons hotel, but accidentally booked into a car park outside Four Seasons Total Landscaping in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. "Giuliani was actually a pretty good lawyer, but was suddenly trying to pretend that what had happened in 2024 was above the law," says Emily. "I'm pretty sure he knows it wasn't."

Rudy Giuliani booked the Four Seasons Total Landscaping car park for his 2020 press conference thinking it was the high-end hotel. Picture: Getty Images

Miles says that the legendary press conference took place at the same time Trump, his administration and allies had already realised they would not win in the courts, their lawsuits were bogus, and the election had not been stolen. "If the apex of his career was 9/11, this was the nadir of Giuliani's career, and that is why it's an abomination that the White House chose to give him the Presidential Medal of Freedom this week, the nation's highest honour,” says Miles. "Donald Trump is trying to recast Giuliani's legacy, and just like the pardons of the January 6 insurrectionists, he's rewarding someone who overturned democracy rather than repudiating them." Giuliani, Miles adds, is a man who tried to overturn a "free and fair" election. The Four Seasons wasn’t his only memorable press conference disaster. In November 2020, still fighting Trump’s legal case for having won the election, during which he sweated off his hair dye.

In another calamitous press conference, Rudy Giuliani sweated out the colour from his freshly-dyed hair. Picture: Alamy