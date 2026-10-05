Green Party Co-Deputy Leaders Rachel Millward and Mothin Ali appear on stage together at the Green Party Conference in Brighton. Picture: Alamy

By The News Agents

The Green Party has declared Zionism is racism, causing “widespread alarm” among the Jewish community in the UK. What does it say about Zack Polanski’s leadership that he didn’t even attend or vote?

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Read time: 5.5 mins In brief… Green Party members voted to consider Zionism as racism, despite most of its MPs voting against the motion. Party leader Zack Polanski did not attend, as he was campaigning for a central London seat in an upcoming by-election.

The News Agents say his absence suggests “cowardice” instead of leadership.

They ask why it is only Israel facing such criticism and condemnation of its statehood, despite many other countries having been founded in a similar way.

What’s the story? The Green Party has defined Zionism as racism, and called for a single Palestinian state in the Middle East by "any means". The vote on this motion would mean any member of the Green Party associating with an organisation considered zionist, which is the majority of synagogues worldwide, could face expulsion from the party. Zack Polanski did not vote, while Carla Denyer, MP for Bristol Central, said the motion “risks alienating a significant proportion of Jewish people, including those who vehemently disagree with the Israeli government". Motion Ali, Green co-deputy leader, voted for the motion, and is quoted as saying that Zionism can "grow institutions, laws, social structures, that make inequality permanent." "Zionism is not expressing support for Benjamin Netanyahu, Ben Gvir or Smotrich, these terrible people who have done absolutely terrible things," says Jon Sopel. "It's just about whether you believe that the state of Israel should have a right to exist." The motion was carried by 1,022 votes to 813. "The implication of this has caused unbelievable, widespread alarm across the Jewish community. Whether those people are pro-Israel, or whether they’re critical of the government in Israel,” Jon says. “All shades of opinion seem to have reacted with horror to this motion. “It essentially calls for the end of the state of Israel, with no clear answer of what happens to the 10 million Jews who are living there, and what it means if you are a Green supporter and you're Jewish.” He asks if the Green Party will now begin a "purity test" for its Jewish members to determine if they can remain in the party.

‘You can’t say this isn’t antisemitic’ A motion to exempt Jewish members from being considered racist by the party for attending synagogue was voted against, meaning practicing their religion could see them labelled racist and expelled from the Greens. "The Green Party will be able to discipline or sanction Jewish members who go to a synagogue, which is seen as Zionist,” Jon says. "There is barely a synagogue in the country which doesn't believe in some shape or form in the state of Israel as a safe place for Jews to go where they can practice in freedom. "So it's not surprising that the Jewish community is saying, 'I'm sorry, you can't say this isn't antisemitic'." He says Jewish members of the Greens will now have to prove they are not Zionist. "Otherwise, you're a racist, and if you're a racist, we're going to boot you out of the party. "It's a very arrogant position for the Green Party to take to say we are going to define what Zionism is, and if you want to be part of our party, you have to disavow any association in any part of your life with bits of Zionism."

Zack Polanski did not vote for or against the motion, and did not attend the Green Party conference, as he was campaigning for a seat in central London. Picture: Alamy

Why only Israel? Zionism is the belief that Jewish people have a right to self-determination in their ancestral homeland. When Israel was established in 1948, it led to the displacement of many Palestinian people because of the way the British government divided up the land between Israel and Palestine to create the state of Israel post the horrors of the Holocaust. But there are, Emily Maitlis says, other countries whose actions have also resulted in large displacement - who do not receive the same attention that Israel does. “There are Jews, and Israeli Jews as well, who think that the whole establishment of Zionism was part of a grave injustice, and who think that there is a fundamental injustice at the heart of Zionism," she says. “There are people who will say that if you start with that grave injustice, then there is something fundamental about nationhood or nationalism which sows the seeds right at the beginning for an unjust state. “But name one country that hasn't started with a history of oppression somewhere along the lines, or which hasn't displaced one person over another. “ America was founded by Christopher Columbus in 1492. There were already people there. Liberia was established in 1822 by America as a homeland for its freed slaves. Again, colonising a place where people and their culture already existed. An estimated 250,000 people were killed in Liberia civil wars between 1989 and 2003. “I don't hear people mentioning Liberia. I don't hear people mentioning the formation of America. And I think this is the problem,” Maitlis adds. “You can totally focus on the indigenous rights of any people, and I think you can have a question about who is displaced at any point and where that becomes unequal. “But it is extraordinary and very striking that Israel is the only country in the modern world that faces questions.”