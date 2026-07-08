Laila Cunningham and Richard Tice were among the Reform UK MPs to attempt to defend Nigel Farage, who did not speak to the media, following his by-election announcement. Picture: BBC / LBC / Alamy

By Michael Baggs (with Emily Maitlis & Lewis Goodall)

Reform sent out its “minions” to answer questions on behalf of Nigel Farage, who refuses to be publicly quizzed on his finances. But have their “rattled” responses made things worse for the struggling party leader?

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Read time: 4 mins In brief… No major political party will run a candidate in a Clacton by-election, leaving Nigel Farage to stand against only independent candidate Count Binface. This hasn’t been taken well by Reform UK and its MPs.

Richard Tice, Robert Jenrick and Laila Cunningham are among the Reform MPs to speak to the media since the by-election was called, and The News Agents describe their appearances as “rattled”, and offering no answers.

Farage hopes the by-election will distract from scrutiny on his finances, and a Parliamentary inquiry, but has he already realised that a campaign will only focus the spotlight on him further?

What’s the story? By-election or a "desperate" "fake" "circus" "stunt"? Nigel Farage will run his campaign to retain his Clacton seat against no major political parties, with only independent candidate Count Binface standing against him. The Clacton by-election has been shunned by Reform UK's rivals, who have claimed it is a charade planned simply to distract from a Parliamentary Standards inquiry into who funds Farage, after he failed to declare a £5m gift from a crypto billionaire. Farage is just kicking the can down the road, because the inquiry will restart if he wins the by-election, which Reform is claiming will be a race between the people, and the establishment. "When your principal opponent is a bin, it is quite hard to prosecute the idea that you were taking on the establishment," says Lewis Goodall. "Every other party is saying that this is a stunt, this is a gimmick, and they're not going to play Farage's game. "All Reform is able to do is say these people are cowards." Richard Tice has been seen in several TV interviews responding to questions about the by-election by making chicken noises. These sort of tactics, Lewis adds, is because Reform can already see the downside of Farage’s political gamble; more scrutiny on his finances, and that Parliamentary inquiry. “They are sounding very, very rattled.”

Reform's 'rattled' defence of Farage's finances Nigel Farage hasn't faced questions on his finances since a recent angry round of TV interviews in which he claimed "no one cares" about the £5 million donation from a crypto billionaire, and that he could spend the money on Ferraris if he chose to. But Reform MPs have done the rounds to support their leader – albeit with limited success. The argument made repeatedly by Robert Jenrick is that the Clacton voters will be the ultimate judge of Farage’s financial activities – but by holding the by-election before the results of the inquiry, they are not in “full possession of the facts” when they go to the polling station.

Robert Jenrick has a meltdown on #C4News



He refuses to accept that there are parliamentary rules that Nigel Farage may have broken



And insists the only people who can judge Nigel Farage are the people of Clacton



😅 - Whatever you do, please don't share this humiliating clip pic.twitter.com/ofjcF7yh9l — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) July 7, 2026

Emily Maitlis describes Jenrick, an ‘establishment’ Tory MP for 10 years, as “one of Reform's more pitiful media performers.” She says it’s uncertain what platform Farage will be standing on. Is it "pro-sleaze"? "Anti-transparency"? No one seems quite certain. "This is not a position on which you can legitimately fight a political argument," Maitlis says. "The whole thing is now a sham, because we have seen this concerted effort by the main parties. "We haven't seen that sort of consolidation among the main parties for a long time, and I think it has spooked, not just Farage, but the people around Farage." Like Jenrick, Westminster councillor Laila Cunningham flailed while trying to defend Farage during an LBC interview.

❌ Political campaigner

✅ Social media influencer



Laila Cunningham repeatedly denies that 'social media influencer' Nigel Farage was 'politically active' when he was chairman of Reform UK.

@TomSwarbrick1 pic.twitter.com/us2ZLNXqGy — LBC (@LBC) July 7, 2026

The News Agents say this is highly reminiscent of Donald Trump sending out his MAGA “minions” such as JD Vance and Marco Rubio to defend every indefensible move he makes, with little or no evidence to back up their claims. Lewis says Reform MPs must now act as “swivel-eyed as possible” while they defend Farage, but at the same time with the knowledge his role as leader of the party has never been less certain, and that a leadership challenge may be around the corner.