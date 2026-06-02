Henry Nowak. Picture: Polide handout

By The News Agents

The family of teenager Henry Nowak, stabbed on a night out and left to die by police, have said they do not want his death to be used to stoke division or hatred, but some may already be doing exactly that.

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Read time: 4 mins In brief… Andy Hughes of The Crime Agents tells Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel about the police failings which led to the death of 18-year-old Nowak, who police did not believe had been stabbed, and handcuffed instead of helping.

Hughes says there is a struggle to recruit new officers, and those that do sign up rarely last more than five years, which leads to inexperienced police on the beat.

Nigel Farage has said the incident, in which the Sikh man who stabbed the teen claimed he’d been the victim of a racist attack, shows that British police are anti-white.

What’s the story? The death of Henry Nowak, the 18-year-old who died from stab wounds in police handcuffs, is the result of “one of the worst bits of policing you're ever likely to see.” Andy Hughes of The Crime Agents, tells Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel that the actions of police who attended a 999 call and wrongly restrained the teenager, goes against all the training officers are given, and everything they should do in that situation. Nowak was restrained by police after being stabbed by a 23-year-old in Southampton, who lied to officers he had been the victim of a racist attack. Bodycam footage shows police did not believe Nowak's claims and he died on the floor. “Police officers will tell you that they get lied to all the time,” Hughes says. “They clearly made the wrong judgment here.” Hampshire police have previously faced allegations of racism and homophobia. He says some junior police officers may attempt to overcorrect perceptions of being institutionally racist when dealing with certain incidents. “One of the big problems I'm being told about is that a lot of these responding officers are quite junior, with less than five years experience,” he adds. Some of the weak ones I'm told may – because they're being told constantly that they are institutionally racist – subconsciously do everything they can to avoid being called racist. “This may have happened in this case, but the IOPC will have to see where that goes.”

Henry Nowak's family have called for his death to not be used to sow division in the UK. Picture: Alamy

‘What Nigel Farage has said does not help’ Speaking outside court, Nowak's dad said the family does not want his murder to be used to "create further hatred, division or tension".

Henry Nowak's father outside court yesterday: "We do not want Henry's murder to be used to create further hatred, division or tension." https://t.co/KPz3gxH4LC — Kevin Schofield (@KevinASchofield) June 2, 2026

Despite this, Nigel Farage has blamed the incident on DEI within the police, and accused it of "two-tier culture", and said there is police prejudice against white people. Andy Hughes says there is “absolutely not” anti-white policing in the UK, as Farage has claimed. “A lot of the police officers I've spoken to this morning tell me that comments that Nigel Farage made this morning do not help,” Hughes tells The News Agents. “The big fear here is that what Nigel Farage said could stoke hatred, not only against minority communities, but also against the police, and this is not based on fact. “If you actually look at the cold hard facts, you're twice as likely to be arrested if you're black. You're four times more likely to be stopped in search if you're black.” Nothing in Farage’s statement, he adds, is based in fact. “He said all police officers, effectively, are told to treat people differently based on their ethnicity,” Hughes says. “I’m sorry, that's absolute nonsense. In fact, they're taught the opposite. They're told to deal with people without fear or favour.”