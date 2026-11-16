How can Russell Brand’s wife keep publishing a podcast with her rapist husband?
Russell Brand’s wife Laura has hosted an episode of the couple’s podcast, reading new denials from her rapist husband. Will Brand’s 10-year sentence be played out in public?
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What’s the story?
Imagine being a Christian and tuning in every week to a religious podcast hosted by a convicted rapist.
That’s the reality for fans of Russell and Laura Brand’s ‘Sunday Service’, which continued this week as if one of the hosts hadn’t just been jailed for ten years.
In the new episode, Laura Brand read new denials from her husband, who says that guilty people he is imprisoned alongside are "people that Christ died to save", positioning himself as a modern day Jesus figure.
The pre-recorded episode, which features both Brands, has been viewed more than 365,000 times on YouTube alone. In parts recorded since Russell Brand’s sentencing, Laura Brand also reads messages of support from listeners.
“Russell Brand's imprisonment is already feeling like it's turning into a reality show,” says Jon Sopel.
“It seems that rules are being flouted, and they have found a neat way to keep up their social media presence, while he serves 10 and a half years in prison for rape.”
Emily Maitlis says Laura Brand appears and speaks as if her husband has been "removed for causes beyond his control" or been taken hostage, and now she must "struggle through alone".
“Maybe it's literally just the grifting, money-making machine at its most ferocious, but the idea that has been cast, at least for their viewers, is that Russell Brand is this Christ-like figure,” says Maitlis.
“They believe he's innocent, but he has to go through this hardship and come out the other side.”
She describes the Brands’ performative interpretation of religion as an "extraordinary manipulation" of something that was meant to be about sinning, repentance and remorse.
Brand allegedly transferred ownership of his £6 million Henley-on-Thames property to his wife to prevent his home becoming part of any compensation paid to his victims.
Russell Brand’s victims should be able to ‘get on with life’
A statement from 10 Downing Street describes that Russell and Laura Brand are "appalling" for maintaining their podcast after his jailing, and suggests he may have broken rules that ban prisoners from making public statements which cause distress to their victims.
“The relief of victims is to know that when someone is convicted, however long their prison sentence is, they are not going to hear from them,” says Jon.
“They can get on with life, safe in the knowledge that this person is incarcerated, and not able to go out and deny that Brand committed the offences of which he has been found guilty.
“And yet, that is exactly what is happening.”
Ed Miliband, who has apologised for appearing on a podcast with Russell Brand in 2015, has described the Brands' actions as "revolting."
“No remorse, no sympathy for the victims. Just disgusting comments," the foreign secretary told Sky News.
‘There is no self-reflection, there is no remorse’
In the latest episode of the Brands’ podcast, the couple pray and sing together, while thanking listeners for their support during his rape trial.
They pray for the “justice of Jesus Christ” and for “everybody hurt or harmed,” suggesting he is among those.
Laura opens and closes the episode alone, where she speaks about encouragement from listeners and viewers to continue the show while her rapist husband is behind bars.
Laura Brand was described in 2023 by The Telegraph as “publicity-shy”, but now seems set on continuing to create performative Christian content for her rapist husband’s followers.
“This is so wide of the mark. This is a guy who is in prison who has been convicted of rape,” says Jon.
“Russell Brand's trial was absolutely normal in the way that the criminal justice system works in this country. But obviously, this portrayal suggests somehow he is a victim. He has been put in jail by Jesus to suffer for our sins.
“No, he's suffering in prison for his own sins, not for anyone else's.”
Maitlis says the Brands’ interpretation of religion and christianity may not align with most people’s understanding,
“It is part of the Christian culture that you offer your prayers for everyone, whatever they've done,” she says.
“But this is a reimagining of his position being like that of somebody with an illness, or somebody who's going through a hardship, a divorce or a difficult time with their children.
“There is no self-reflection, there is no remorse.”
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