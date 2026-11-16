Russell Brand’s wife Laura has hosted an episode of the couple’s podcast, reading new denials from her rapist husband. Will Brand’s 10-year sentence be played out in public?

What’s the story?

Imagine being a Christian and tuning in every week to a religious podcast hosted by a convicted rapist.

That’s the reality for fans of Russell and Laura Brand’s ‘Sunday Service’, which continued this week as if one of the hosts hadn’t just been jailed for ten years.

In the new episode, Laura Brand read new denials from her husband, who says that guilty people he is imprisoned alongside are "people that Christ died to save", positioning himself as a modern day Jesus figure.

The pre-recorded episode, which features both Brands, has been viewed more than 365,000 times on YouTube alone. In parts recorded since Russell Brand’s sentencing, Laura Brand also reads messages of support from listeners.

“Russell Brand's imprisonment is already feeling like it's turning into a reality show,” says Jon Sopel.

“It seems that rules are being flouted, and they have found a neat way to keep up their social media presence, while he serves 10 and a half years in prison for rape.”

Emily Maitlis says Laura Brand appears and speaks as if her husband has been "removed for causes beyond his control" or been taken hostage, and now she must "struggle through alone".

“Maybe it's literally just the grifting, money-making machine at its most ferocious, but the idea that has been cast, at least for their viewers, is that Russell Brand is this Christ-like figure,” says Maitlis.

“They believe he's innocent, but he has to go through this hardship and come out the other side.”

She describes the Brands’ performative interpretation of religion as an "extraordinary manipulation" of something that was meant to be about sinning, repentance and remorse.

Brand allegedly transferred ownership of his £6 million Henley-on-Thames property to his wife to prevent his home becoming part of any compensation paid to his victims.