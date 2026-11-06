Mehdi Hasan tells Lewis Goodall where it all went wrong for Donald Trump, and why, even after he leaves the White House, Trumpism is here to stay – and likely to get more extreme.

What’s the story?

Donald Trump may have been defanged and neutered by the results of the midterms, but that man will be the “backseat driver” of the Republican Party for many years to come.

The Democrats led a ‘blue wave’ across America, taking control of both the Senate and the House in Congress, and leaving Trump all but powerless in his remaining two years in the White House.

“Going forward, everyone will know that the emperor has no clothes,” Mehdi Hasan, journalist, editor and founder of Zeteo, tells Lewis Goodall.

“This is definitely a moment for anti-Trump forces to coalesce, have that momentum, have that confidence.”

It's not just the emperor who's been stripped bare – Trump's courtiers too have also been exposed.

Mehdi says it is now "complete nonsense" that JD Vance or Marco Rubio are the only options for the Republican candidate in 2028.

"I don't understand how a Republican candidate can go into 2028 and win while being attached to Donald Trump," he says.

"Therefore, it has to be someone outside of the Trump circle.

"How does Rubio or Vance run when they back the Iran war? They backed deportations. They backed all this stuff."

And while Trump legally cannot run, Mehdi believes he will still be the loudest voice in the 2028 elections on social media, and anywhere else he can have his voice amplified.

"He's going to screw over whoever that Republican candidate is," he adds.

"Trump is going to be backseat driving that campaign."

This, he believes, could lead to even more extreme individuals rising among the ranks of the MAGA-fied Republican Party, and the continuation of Trumpism.