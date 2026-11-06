Why Donald Trump will be the ‘backseat driver’ of the Republicans for years to come
Mehdi Hasan tells Lewis Goodall where it all went wrong for Donald Trump, and why, even after he leaves the White House, Trumpism is here to stay – and likely to get more extreme.
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What’s the story?
Donald Trump may have been defanged and neutered by the results of the midterms, but that man will be the “backseat driver” of the Republican Party for many years to come.
The Democrats led a ‘blue wave’ across America, taking control of both the Senate and the House in Congress, and leaving Trump all but powerless in his remaining two years in the White House.
“Going forward, everyone will know that the emperor has no clothes,” Mehdi Hasan, journalist, editor and founder of Zeteo, tells Lewis Goodall.
“This is definitely a moment for anti-Trump forces to coalesce, have that momentum, have that confidence.”
It's not just the emperor who's been stripped bare – Trump's courtiers too have also been exposed.
Mehdi says it is now "complete nonsense" that JD Vance or Marco Rubio are the only options for the Republican candidate in 2028.
"I don't understand how a Republican candidate can go into 2028 and win while being attached to Donald Trump," he says.
"Therefore, it has to be someone outside of the Trump circle.
"How does Rubio or Vance run when they back the Iran war? They backed deportations. They backed all this stuff."
And while Trump legally cannot run, Mehdi believes he will still be the loudest voice in the 2028 elections on social media, and anywhere else he can have his voice amplified.
"He's going to screw over whoever that Republican candidate is," he adds.
"Trump is going to be backseat driving that campaign."
This, he believes, could lead to even more extreme individuals rising among the ranks of the MAGA-fied Republican Party, and the continuation of Trumpism.
Was Trump’s war in Iran to blame?
Donald Trump promised the US and Israel invasion of Iran would be a short, sharp operation. Instead, we got a cost of living crisis that engulfed almost the entire world.
“All roads lead back to Iran,” Mehdi tells Lewis.
“This will be spun badly, and I don't know why I'm even saying it, but the Iranian government helped deliver this result.
“Had Iran just rolled over and been defeated a few months ago, Trump would be in a very strong position today.”
As everyone knows, especially when trying to put petrol in their car, that did not happen.
“The war was a disaster, as many of us warned it would be,” Mehdi says.
“US intelligence reported that Iranians had an eye on November.
They were holding out because they knew it would damage Trump, and it has. Everything goes back to Iran: the oil prices, the betrayed promises.”
Trump doesn’t see it this way, and claimed, as the midterms losses rolled in, that if his name had been on the ballot papers, Republicans would have done better.
Mehdi doesn't agree.
“He is the one who undermined them. They lost because of him,” he says.
“It's an awful party, but they were dragged down by a president on the eve of voting.
“He was talking about a reflecting pool in DC. He was talking about ballrooms.”
How even MAGA voters saw through Trump
Ultimately, voters tired of Trump doing the Trump thing.
The on-stage rally performances became less amusing when they were propped up by his – and his family's – corruption and exploitation of presidential power.
“Voters looked at their gas prices. Even MAGA people have made that connection,” says Mehdi.
“They see Jared Kushner doing deals in the Middle East while America is fighting this war. They see Don Jr.'s company, a drone company, making money off government contracts while they're not.
“There was corruption, stagnant real wages, high gas prices, but the Trumps are doing really well, and then Donald Trump leans into it.”
When Trump promised to give every American voter $5,000 after the midterms, he also joked that that amount wouldn't buy a visitor a burger at his Mar-a-Lago resort.
"Why would you say that out loud? Because he's Donald Trump," Mehdi adds.