Once driven by control of drugs and territory, rival gangs are now locked in a deadly battle to top an online scoreboard.

Stabbings, shootings and murders are ranked in league-style tables shared on social media by gang members in London.

The more serious the attack, the more points awarded. The more points awarded, the more street credibility.

“Every crime is logged, and it’s credited to a gang member,” says Andy Hughes, co-host of The Crime Agents.

Andy was given exclusive access to Operation Gallium - the Metropolitan Police’s largest crackdown on gang violence, during one of the capital’s most brutal and deadly street wars in recent years.

“It was all about territory initially, but when camera phones came out, the gang members would film and post attacks on other rivals then post - this would get them street credibility," he tells The News Agents.

“This has now advanced to a league table, which logs all the violence. And if you’re at the top of that tree, you get the most street credibility.”

This tit-for-tat approach has seen a spike in youth violence across there capital. In Lambeth and Southwark, 11 murders have been committed in just eight months.

“One gang, who’s having a war with another, are saying: ‘We’ve got 33 points, we’ve got 44. We’re wiping the floor with you’.

“Then a week later the other gang will retaliate, to try get back up the leaderboard”, says Andy.