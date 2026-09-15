Anthony Scaramucci, communications director for Donald Trump during his first term in office, tells The News Agents how Trump did not (as promised) ‘drain the swamp’, and instead turned America into something much worse.

What’s the story?

Donald Trump has always promised to 'drain the swamp', and alongside 'drill, baby, drill', it has been a repeated slogan of the MAGA political project.

But under Trump's second presidency, instead of draining any swamps, he has instead spent his time invading the Middle East, building ballrooms and making himself much, much richer.

Anthony Scaramucci, who served as Trump's communications director during his first term, tells The News Agents Trump's second presidency has done the very opposite of what he promises every time he takes to a podium.

"It's no longer a swamp in my mind, it is a gold-plated hot tub," Scaramucci tells Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel.

"He has changed the swamp into something that is way worse and way more garish.

"He's used the presidency to make money for himself and his family shamelessly, and in an overtly corrupt manner. What he's done is absolutely disgusting."

He says Trump has created a "two-tier" society where working-class Americans can never achieve the wealth, status and security of the elite.

"They're never going to be able to get ahead because he's got a feeding funnel for his corrupt cronies at the top," Scaramucci says.

"It's hurt the fabric of the society, now he's laughing his way to the bank.

"The next president has a playbook of power from Donald Trump."