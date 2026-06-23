Karl Turner, MP and Andy Burnham supporter, tells The News Agents why he feels sorry for Keir Starmer as a family man, but won’t miss his leadership as Prime Minister.

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“Thank you very much. Tatty-bye. Farewell, it's been an absolute pleasure and a treat, now let us move on.”

MP and Andy Burnham ally Karl Turner isn't holding back about Keir Starmer's resignation.

The elected official for MP for Kingston upon Hull East tells The News Agents that while he feels sorry for Starmer as a husband, father and all-round family man, he won't miss his leadership.

“I don't feel sorry for a failed politician who's fucked it up. I'm afraid not," he adds.

The News Agents have praised Starmer as leader of the opposition – and the Labour Party more widely – but criticised his time as Prime Minister. But for Turner, the faults he found in the former PM began long before he entered Downing Street.

"Keir Starmer is not very good, that is the real truth," he tells Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel.

"He struggled from the very outset, even in opposition. He struggled with the management of the party."

This, he says, was due to his unwillingness to engage on a personal level with members of the Labour Party.

"He had a certain few, a few of his close people, and I was included in that to an extent, and there would be a few of us, probably half a dozen had his mobile number, and that would be it, really.

"He would begrudge going into the tea room."

Turner says his opinion on Starmer soured when the government attempted to end jury trials in certain court cases.