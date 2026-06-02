Congressman Brendan Boyle claims Donald Trump is corrupt on an "unbelievable" scale, and warns that the UK could face the same under a Nigel Farage leadership.

He describes both as "hucksters and flim-flam artists, and says he hopes UK voters realise this faster than America, also blaming UK and US media for not holding politicians to account.

But he admits characters such as Farage and Trump have been allowed to rise to the top due, in part, to failures from traditional political parties and legacy media.

"The reality is that the traditional gatekeepers are gone," Boyle tells Emily Maitlis.

"How we fight back in this new environment is something that I think traditional parties are still grappling with."

He warns the UK to address Nigel Farage "before its too late", to avoid the current political situation experienced in the US.