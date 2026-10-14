Is the Ilhan Omar house raid a sign of desperation?
Congresswoman Ilhan Omar’s D.C. home was raided on Monday by immigration agents. President Donald Trump says it has “nothing to do with me,” but is this anything other than a desperate pander to his base?
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What’s the story?
Congresswoman Ilhan Omar’s house in Washington DC was searched by immigration agents executing what they claim to be a judicially authorised search warrant.
The Democrat congresswoman and longstanding Trump critic came to the U.S. as a child refugee from Somalia with her family, and was soon naturalised as a citizen.
It is unclear what exactly the agents were searching for, but images from the scene show DHS workers carrying boxes out of the premises. According to Fox News, the raid was connected to questions over paperwork filed by her late father when she was a child.
“Now, call me a conspiracy theorist, but there is something of a pattern emerging here with the raid on Ilhan Omar's home, a Muslim congresswoman, as you say, from Minnesota,” says Emily Maitlis.
The president has invoked judicial attacks on multiple Black women in power, including Lisa Cook, a member of the US Federal Reserve Board of Governors, Letitia James, the New York Attorney General, and LaMonica McIver, a New Jersey Congresswoman.
“There is something about the Grand Wizard in Chief at this particular point of time, where he just seems to be quite enjoying any judicial process which could somehow paint these women of colour in a particularly seedy light, just as he goes into the midterm elections.”
Omar is up for re-election in the November midterms in a seat she won with 75% of the vote in 2024.
“Her colleagues have condemned the federal agent search as deeply disturbing and emblematic of the Trump administration's corrupt weaponization of the U.S. government,” says Emily.
While the president said, unprompted, that the raid has “nothing to do with me”, Jon Sopel questions how this is possible when he is known for his close relationship with the Department of Justice.
“Outside the DOJ now, the office on Pennsylvania Avenue, on that eight-story building, hanging from the roof down to the floor is a portrait of Donald Trump,” says Jon.
“I mean, the idea that the DOJ acts utterly independently of the president is just ridiculous.”
Is the MAGA base still strong?
Outside of judicial raids, Trump’s base supporters at a rally in Ohio were filmed beating up a protester in the stands who called for the Epstein Files to be released.
“Donald Trump came to power in 2016, promising to drain the swamp, fueled by a QAnon conspiracy that the Democrats were full of paedophiles and that Donald Trump would be the man to root them out,” says Jon Sopel.
“Donald Trump is in power and is not releasing the Epstein files, and is it any wonder that several women in audiences around America are protesting and saying, ‘What have you got to hide?’”
While the Trump Administration has released a significant amount of information on Epstein, these files are yet to lead to any arrests or convictions in the United States.
The video from the rally shows the president egging people on, calling the heckler a “paid protester”, and making fun of their weight.
Similarly to targeting an opponent’s home, encouraging a frenzy among his base at a rally is an activity that has always played well to Trump’s base supporters.
However, success for the Republicans in the midterm elections will rely heavily on independent voters coming out to vote for them, and the voters who chose Trump in 2024 over a belief that he would lower inflation and stop foreign wars sticking by him.
But with the cost of household goods still high, in large part due to the president’s new war with Iran which has led to a global energy shortage, there is no certainty that they will.
“I think the problem is that the Trump base is starting to become weak as a result of the economic policies that have not been delivered by him,” says Emily.