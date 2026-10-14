Congresswoman Ilhan Omar’s D.C. home was raided on Monday by immigration agents. President Donald Trump says it has “nothing to do with me,” but is this anything other than a desperate pander to his base?

What’s the story?

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar’s house in Washington DC was searched by immigration agents executing what they claim to be a judicially authorised search warrant.

The Democrat congresswoman and longstanding Trump critic came to the U.S. as a child refugee from Somalia with her family, and was soon naturalised as a citizen.

It is unclear what exactly the agents were searching for, but images from the scene show DHS workers carrying boxes out of the premises. According to Fox News, the raid was connected to questions over paperwork filed by her late father when she was a child.

“Now, call me a conspiracy theorist, but there is something of a pattern emerging here with the raid on Ilhan Omar's home, a Muslim congresswoman, as you say, from Minnesota,” says Emily Maitlis.

The president has invoked judicial attacks on multiple Black women in power, including Lisa Cook, a member of the US Federal Reserve Board of Governors, Letitia James, the New York Attorney General, and LaMonica McIver, a New Jersey Congresswoman.

“There is something about the Grand Wizard in Chief at this particular point of time, where he just seems to be quite enjoying any judicial process which could somehow paint these women of colour in a particularly seedy light, just as he goes into the midterm elections.”

Omar is up for re-election in the November midterms in a seat she won with 75% of the vote in 2024.

“Her colleagues have condemned the federal agent search as deeply disturbing and emblematic of the Trump administration's corrupt weaponization of the U.S. government,” says Emily.

While the president said, unprompted, that the raid has “nothing to do with me”, Jon Sopel questions how this is possible when he is known for his close relationship with the Department of Justice.

“Outside the DOJ now, the office on Pennsylvania Avenue, on that eight-story building, hanging from the roof down to the floor is a portrait of Donald Trump,” says Jon.

“I mean, the idea that the DOJ acts utterly independently of the president is just ridiculous.”