Robert Jenrick is the latest Reform MP to face serious questions about his funding, with Nigel Farage’s five million starting a “cascade” of investigations into how its MPs are funded. Can the party recover from this?

What’s the story?

It's a tough time to be a Reform UK MP.

Not only is the party's leader, Nigel Farage, contending a by-election against a bin (on top of an inquiry into a £5m undisclosed donation from the crypto billionaire), its MPs have had a shocker of a week trying to defend him, and now Robert Jenrick is facing a police investigation into his own funding.

Jenrick, an establishment Tory for 10 years who is perhaps best known for complaining about the lack of "white faces" in Birmingham, is under police investigation over a donation towards his failed Conservative leadership bid in 2024.

An estimated £37,000 donation was made by a US businessman towards Jenrick's run at Tory leadership, potentially breaking UK laws on overseas donors contributing to British politicians.

Jenrick says the allegations are "entirely false" and has blamed the "establishment" for uncovering this information in order to stop Reform "delivering the change that this country so desperately needs."

Lewis Goodall says the media focus on Farage and the five million has opened the floodgates for more investigations into the financial goings-on behind the scenes at Reform.

“It has set off a cascade of more and more stories looking into different elements of either Robert Jenrick's financial affairs, the party overall,” he says.

“But if you talk to Reform people, they are absolutely convinced that we're all misreading this, that the public hates the media, and believe they see it for what it is – they genuinely see it as a witch-hunt.”

To the Reform diehards, what is happening to Nigel Farage and Reform UK is the same as happened to Donald Trump in America, when his crimes (many of which he was found guilty of) were widely investigated by US media.

“You just feel Reform is just fumbling as they go from crashing to one wall to the next, to the next, to the next, tripping over bits of furniture as they go, and feeling more and more aggravated by it,” says Jon Sopel.

“It has been extraordinary watching Nigel Farage, who is normally so sure-footed as a politician, get this one totally bloody wrong over the by-election call in Clacton.

“He was expecting a full contest, and the other parties have said they don't want to do it. This is his circus, he can have it.”