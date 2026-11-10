David Walliams has been unmasked as the celebrity facing a string of sexual assault and grooming allegations. Does his high court gag order expose how loaded the UK’s legal system is towards men?

What’s the story?

Something has to change.

On Monday, Russell Brand was jailed for 10 years on rape and sexual assault charges.

Tuesday, David Walliams was named as the celebrity facing serious sexual allegations, and was subject to a high court injunction preventing him being named.

He denies all allegations against him, and no women are known to have reported an incident to the police.

Both Brand and Walliams have attempted to use the UK's legal system to their advantage.

The system. The News Agents say, is weighted in their favour.

Brand tried to have his case thrown out of court, with his lawyer claiming he was too famous to get a fair trial. Walliams said if the allegations against him were published, he would kill himself.

"Celebrities have got various mechanisms open to them to suppress – to thwart, to throw sand in the gears – to stop journalists doing their job," says Jon Sopel.

"They try to seek injunctions, NDAs, non-disclosure agreements, or SLAPP orders, and it's a really vicious way of shutting someone down.

"David Walliams tried a legal mechanism to stop publication, saying, 'If this comes out, I'll kill myself'."

Lewis Goodall says the imbalance in British legal frameworks needs to be addressed.

"We really need a big conversation about privacy in this country, and about celebrities and powerful people's ability to use the law and the courts," he says.

"They use the courts to not just say what they want to say, but to prevent other people from being able to narrate and tell the truth about their own lives.

"Most ordinary people do not have that luxury, or the resources, so we need to review this very urgently."