Is it all over for the gag-order generation of male celebrities?
David Walliams has been unmasked as the celebrity facing a string of sexual assault and grooming allegations. Does his high court gag order expose how loaded the UK’s legal system is towards men?
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What’s the story?
Something has to change.
On Monday, Russell Brand was jailed for 10 years on rape and sexual assault charges.
Tuesday, David Walliams was named as the celebrity facing serious sexual allegations, and was subject to a high court injunction preventing him being named.
He denies all allegations against him, and no women are known to have reported an incident to the police.
Both Brand and Walliams have attempted to use the UK's legal system to their advantage.
The system. The News Agents say, is weighted in their favour.
Brand tried to have his case thrown out of court, with his lawyer claiming he was too famous to get a fair trial. Walliams said if the allegations against him were published, he would kill himself.
"Celebrities have got various mechanisms open to them to suppress – to thwart, to throw sand in the gears – to stop journalists doing their job," says Jon Sopel.
"They try to seek injunctions, NDAs, non-disclosure agreements, or SLAPP orders, and it's a really vicious way of shutting someone down.
"David Walliams tried a legal mechanism to stop publication, saying, 'If this comes out, I'll kill myself'."
Lewis Goodall says the imbalance in British legal frameworks needs to be addressed.
"We really need a big conversation about privacy in this country, and about celebrities and powerful people's ability to use the law and the courts," he says.
"They use the courts to not just say what they want to say, but to prevent other people from being able to narrate and tell the truth about their own lives.
"Most ordinary people do not have that luxury, or the resources, so we need to review this very urgently."
How Russell Brand's use of the legal system made things worse for him
Zelda Perkins helped bring Harvey Weinstein to justice. She was gagged by an NDA (non-disclosure agreement), which she eventually broke, helping lead to a flood of testimonies against the film producer and convicted sex offender.
She says Brand made a "huge error" trying to play the system.
"Brand's strategy was to choose a lawyer to try and throw the case out, a little like Weinstein, by saying that he wasn't going to get a fair trial," Perkins tells The News Agents.
"He didn't get a sexual misconduct lawyer."
Perkins says Brand's lawyer Ian Winter, and his actions and approach to the trial, highlighted the problems that come with any high profile sexual assault case.
"Ian Winter KC didn't know what he was doing when it came to trying these women," she says.
"What he's done actually is brilliantly show those in the public who have not yet really understood why being put on the stand as a woman is so awful and so uncomfortable, and why women don't want to come forward.
"He laid it on a plate for us."
He questioned why the women involved in the Brand rape trial didn't scream, why they had gone to his house and asked other out of date questions on the topic of consent.
Additionally, he verbally abused a female journalist who investigated Brand and helped bring the case to trial.
"The legal sector has been very good at moving forward since #MeToo, but there are still individuals who are practicing like dinosaurs, as we saw with Ian Winter," Zelda adds.
Why it's not only male celebrities who may face scrutiny
Russell Brand was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison. David Walliams is facing serious allegations of sexual misconduct and grooming.
But Zelda Perkins warns it's not just high-profile men who may find their past is catching up to them, it's those who enabled their behaviours behind the scenes.
"We live in a society where we have an issue with sycophancy to fame and power," she says.
"This means that people who have high profile and who are in positions of power can act with impunity because those around them don't pull the plug when they should.
There is a real issue still systemically with how people in positions of power – whether it's a CEO, a manager at McDonald's, or a media personality like Walliams – are dealt with by those around them."