Vladimir Putin has discussed Russian peace with Ukraine in meetings with US envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff. Picture: Getty Images

By Michael Baggs (with Emily, Jon and Lewis)

Trump’s peace envoy and son-in-law has praised Vladimir Putin for his conduct during his illegal invasion of Ukraine. The Russian dictator is playing his administration like a fiddle.

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Read time: 4 mins In brief… The world should be grateful that Vladimir Putin has not dropped a nuclear bomb on Ukraine, according to Trump’s peace envoy (and son-in-law) Jared Kushner, leaving the international community “shocked” at such a statement.

Jon Sopel shares some of the words he might use to describe the “humanitarian” Russian leader, and none of them are very pleasant.

Kushner appears to approach peace talks for Ukraine like he is dealing with “naughty little schoolboys", with no sense that one is the aggressor, says Emily Maitlis.

What’s the story? It could have been worse for Ukraine. At least Putin didn't nuke it. Jared Kushner, Donald Trump's son-in-law and his administration's Ukraine peace negotiator, has praised Vladimir Putin for having "shown restraint" in not dropping a nuclear bomb on the neighbour it first invaded almost five years ago. Hundreds of thousands of people, on both sides of the war that followed, have lost their lives. In a new interview, Kushner referred to Putin as a "grandmaster of politics" and a "historic figure", and said he believed the Russian dictator wanted peace – but also couldn't be sure of his intentions.

Vladimir Putin met with Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner on 12 November 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Emily Maitlis says Kushner must be “easily pleased” if he’s willing to praise a man who started a war because he was gracious enough not to nuke his military rival. “This interview has shocked a lot of the international community and many foreign policy analysts, despite the fact that it comes off the back of repeatedly warm, sometimes glowing, remarks about Putin by the pair,” says Lewis Goodall. “He said a Ukrainian attack on Putin's residence last December had set back talks. “He was, once again, blaming Kyiv rather than Moscow.” The new Kushner interview shows him going out of his way to be kind, understanding and supportive to the Russian warmonger. The 45-year-old businessman and investor has faced allegations of negotiating for peace whilst also profiting from war. US reports have shown he had huge sums of money invested in nine of Israel's defence contractors, while at the same time negotiating for peace in Gaza. "If this report is right, he's making huge gains while doing this," Emily adds.

What words would The News Agents use to describe Putin? Jon Sopel is a lot less glowing in his description of Vladimir Putin than Jared Kushner and Steve Wickhoff have been. “If you look at what has happened in Ukraine over the past four years – the deaths, the injuries, the wanton destruction of cities, an unprovoked attack on a sovereign nation – 'humanitarian' is not the obvious word that you would reach for when describing Vladimir Putin,” Jon says. “Blood-soaked, autocratic, dictatorial – all of those things you could level at Vladimir Putin given what has happened. “Humanitarian is a bit of a stretch.” Emily suggests Kusher may be taking this approach in case someone in Putin's circle is listening in to his interviews, and he doesn't want to say anything that makes future talks impossible. Trump, and his administration, has made it clear it wants to build new economic ties with Russia, while the rest of the world still imposes sanctions on the country over its illegal invasion of Ukraine. “It's quite striking the way Kushner sees himself as the mediator, like he is mediating between these two naughty little schoolboys,” she says. “There is no sense from Kushner's words that one is the aggressor and one is the victim.” For those at the back who haven’t been paying attention over the past five years of invasion and mounting death toll, there’s no doubt over who is the aggressor in this situation. “Ukraine is not the aggressor here. Ukraine doesn't want to have a war with Russia. It didn't want an invasion of its own sovereign territory,” Jon adds. “When you hear Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner speaking in those terms, it's just so hard to reconcile why there seems to be blame attached to Ukraine and none to Russia. “Indeed, it goes further than that – Russia is being congratulated for the restraint that it's showing.”