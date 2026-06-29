Nigel Farage. Picture: Alamy

By Michael Baggs (with Emily Maitlis & Jon Sopel)

The finances of Nigel Farage remain under scrutiny, much to his displeasure, and with comments from senior members in Reform UK suggesting it could survive without him, is his time up?

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Read time: 4 mins In brief… A report into an undeclared £5 million gift from a crypto billionaire to Nigel Farage is due imminently, and despite his claims that “no one cares”, puts his political ambitions into doubt if he loses support from his party, and Clacton constituents.

The News Agents say Reform UK may be “preparing for the worst”, and could be ready to give him the push, if the report damages its attempts to act like a more legitimate political party.

Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel say the power of Farage in Reform’s popularity cannot be understated, and if he departs, it could give Labour – under the imminent leadership of Andy Burnham – the confidence to announce a snap election.

What’s the story? According to Nigel Farage, "no one cares" about the £5 million donation - but that's not really true. The leader of Reform UK was recently grilled on the gift from crypto billionaire Christopher Harborne, given before he led the party, which Farage initially claimed was to pay for his personal security, during a round of media interviews. Farage has since said he is entitled to spend the money how he likes, and could buy cars with it if he chooses, but under press scrutiny, he appeared angry and defensive at the questioning of his finances.

'How much of the money have you spent?'



Reform UK leader Nigel Farage told #BBCBreakfast 'I've done nothing wrong' when questioned about a £5m gift from billionaire Reform backer Christopher Harborne https://t.co/EzwCYcHHh8 pic.twitter.com/aPZ9VVNzEB — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) June 23, 2026

The Parliamentary Standards Commissioner has launched an investigation into the donation, and whether Farage should have declared the gift at the time. Farage claims he was under "no obligation" to do so. The News Agents describe his attempts to dismiss public scrutiny over his “five million quid bung” as a “disaster”. "He is still waiting to find out from the Parliamentary Standards Commissioner whether he has to forgo a period as MP," says Emily Maitlis. "If it comes back against him, if it finds that he shouldn't have received this £5 million donation without declaring it, then it is possible even that he could face a recall in his own constituency in Clacton." It requires 10% of the Clacton electorate to sign a recall position, stating they want their MP to lose their seat, to trigger a local by-election. But would Farage even care? "We don't know how much time Farage has genuinely spent in Clacton," Maitlis adds. "We don't know how wedded he is to staying as the MP for Clacton, but we might see – within the next few days – this all comes to another pretty speedy head."

Why does Farage's position suddenly seem so unstable? Not only could Farage face pressure from the findings of the Parliamentary Standards Commissioner David Greenberg, there's also signs that his own party is readying to cut him loose. Party chairman David Bull recently stated in a TV interview that "the party is way bigger than Nigel" as he claimed Reform UK had been "professionalising" itself. "Does it mean that they are preparing for the worst, preparing for him to take himself off and say he's done with this?" Maitlis asks. "Rupert Lowe, for one, would be delighted to see Nigel Farage go from that. "Daniel Greenberg, the parliamentary commissioner, is going to come back within the next few days, and so this could become quite a live issue over the weeks ahead." But what does Reform UK, which has Restore Britain yapping at its heels and splitting the hard-right UK vote (as was seen recently in the Makerfield by-election) look like without the man who arguably put it in the position it is today? "It's like when Republicans in the state say the party is bigger than Donald Trump," says Jon Sopel. "Well, not right now it isn't." He says Farage's decision to stand in Clacton hugely boosted Reform's success in the 2024 general election with voters across the UK. "Forget Clacton, but also around the country with people thinking I'm going to vote Reform now, because Farage is back in the race," Jon adds. "He commands an enormous amount of public support. "I think that the Reform Party does not look anything like as big without him."