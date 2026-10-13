Andy Burnham blames Brexit for the UK’s economic woes. Meanwhile, Kemi Badenoch has dodged questions on the impact of leaving the EU. How much worse off is the UK post-Brexit? And, is this even a debate that politicians and voters alike want to have?

What’s the story?

Andy Burnham is using his first parliamentary sessions after party conference season to discuss the impact of Brexit on the UK economy.

Burnham says “sticking with the status quo is not good enough for Britain.” His opponent, Kemi Badenoch, refused to say whether Brexit is bad for London when questioned on the matter, only adding that she is "not interested in having a row we had ten years ago".

This comes as the IMF projects 0.1% higher growth in the UK for next year than in France, Germany, and Italy.

The News Agents ask Badenoch’s Parliamentary Private Secretary, John Glen, whether the Tories are open to re-litigating Britain’s relationship with Europe.

“The Brexit debate is alive and kicking 10 years after Britain left the European Union,” says Jon Sopel.

“And Andy Burnham is very consciously promoting this debate thinking that Britain could do better than what it's currently got in its relationship with the EU.”

But Glen tells The News Agents that he believes discussing Brexit is a distraction for those who have never been reconciled to it.

“The notion that somehow moving to the EU moves us into a super league of economic performance is for the birds,” says the MP for Salisbury.

Jon says the argument for rejoining appears clear. If approximately 50% of our exports go to the EU, and Brexit makes it difficult for British exporters to work with that “bloody enormous market”, then we should discuss ways to make trade easier.

However, Glen says the counter argument is also clear.

“We now have freedom to have trade deals and other arrangements with other countries that give us a transformation…but at the moment, this Labor government doesn't have a mandate to do the things that you're suggesting, so it's somewhat hypothetical,” says Glen.