Is talk of rejoining the EU “for the birds?”
Andy Burnham blames Brexit for the UK’s economic woes. Meanwhile, Kemi Badenoch has dodged questions on the impact of leaving the EU. How much worse off is the UK post-Brexit? And, is this even a debate that politicians and voters alike want to have?
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What’s the story?
Andy Burnham is using his first parliamentary sessions after party conference season to discuss the impact of Brexit on the UK economy.
Burnham says “sticking with the status quo is not good enough for Britain.” His opponent, Kemi Badenoch, refused to say whether Brexit is bad for London when questioned on the matter, only adding that she is "not interested in having a row we had ten years ago".
This comes as the IMF projects 0.1% higher growth in the UK for next year than in France, Germany, and Italy.
The News Agents ask Badenoch’s Parliamentary Private Secretary, John Glen, whether the Tories are open to re-litigating Britain’s relationship with Europe.
“The Brexit debate is alive and kicking 10 years after Britain left the European Union,” says Jon Sopel.
“And Andy Burnham is very consciously promoting this debate thinking that Britain could do better than what it's currently got in its relationship with the EU.”
But Glen tells The News Agents that he believes discussing Brexit is a distraction for those who have never been reconciled to it.
“The notion that somehow moving to the EU moves us into a super league of economic performance is for the birds,” says the MP for Salisbury.
Jon says the argument for rejoining appears clear. If approximately 50% of our exports go to the EU, and Brexit makes it difficult for British exporters to work with that “bloody enormous market”, then we should discuss ways to make trade easier.
However, Glen says the counter argument is also clear.
“We now have freedom to have trade deals and other arrangements with other countries that give us a transformation…but at the moment, this Labor government doesn't have a mandate to do the things that you're suggesting, so it's somewhat hypothetical,” says Glen.
How are the Tories winning voters back?
A YouGov poll on voting intention published after last week’s Conservative Party conference was the first poll to put Reform in third place, behind Labour and the Conservatives, since 2024.
Despite the poll indicating a potential Conservative bounce under leader Kemi Badenoch, YouGov says the shift is within the margin of error. Additionally, Badenoch herself is still polling far lower than Burnham.
This polling follows a conference speech where Badenoch laid out plans to scrap inheritance tax, and was outspoken against racism in British politics.
“I had 32 new members join up within 24 hours of that speech,” Glen tells the News Agents.
“Of course, the official line is we don't look at any polls, but obviously I did notice it, and it is encouraging.”
Glen tells Emily and Jon that one key difference from last year’s conference is that since then, Badenoch has “removed the drama queens from the party, or in most cases they chose to leave.
“We are more united and we're clearer about where we're headed…She's obviously under pressure from some quarters to sort of unite the right, and that's something that you know she doesn't believe in.”
What is a “Waitrose Woman"?
“We can see the shape of who Kemi Badenock is trying to attract,” says Emily Maitlis.
“If her conference speech is anything to go by, it's pretty southern, pretty prosperous. There's this phrase that's doing the rounds now, which is ‘Waitrose Woman.’
“Maybe the prosperous Lib Demmers, maybe the people who don't really like where Labor sits on on tax anymore, but wanted to give Keir Starmer a chance, and into that, there are a lot of remainers.
“Does Kemi Badenoch really believe the democratic mandate of Brexit is more important than a recouping of the economic losses that it has cost us so far?”
Glen says the phrase “Waitrose Woman” is not a phrase he recognises, and is not they have been briefing out, adding that the Tory party is one that is “relevant to all.”