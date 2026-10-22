Is there any chance Benjamin Netanyahu survives the Israel elections?
The Knesset or prison – those seem to be the two options for Benjamin Netanyahu in the upcoming Israel elections. Is there any chance he holds onto power?
Listen to this article
What’s the story?
The upcoming election in Israel is seen by some as an opportunity to get rid of Benjamin Netanyahu – but not for the reasons you might assume.
While outside of Israel his leadership is closely associated with the devastation in Gaza and the arrest warrant on war crimes charges from the International Criminal Court, that’s not the case inside the country.
There, voters want him gone for very different reasons.
"I know people who look at Israeli elections from the outside think it's about everything that was exposed about Gaza, the war crimes, the way the war was fought, the losses," Israeli author Ayala Panievsky tells The News Agents.
"This is not a topic in these elections almost at all.
"There is no real challenge to the way that Netanyahu fought this war, and not even in the change coalition."
Instead, Israeli voters are focused more on national security and the mounting corruption charges against Netanyahu and his family.
Tens of thousands of Israeli citizens living overseas are expected to return to the country to vote, as postal voting is not permitted.
Panievsky is one of those making the journey.
She says the influence of these returning voters could be crucial, as it is widely believed that their exposure to global media and its coverage of the war in Gaza, could greatly affect their perception of Netanyahu, his government, and how they vote.
The ‘extraordinarily insulated’ world of Israeli politics
But for outsiders looking in at this election, especially those hoping for an outcome that could bring a more peaceful approach to Israel / Palestine relations, now is not the moment.
"You ain't going to have that this time round," says Emily Maitlis.
"Israeli politics is basically a whole series of parties on the right, the further right, and on the extreme right.
"That is partly as a result of the October 7 massacre, which has really put security and the safety of Israelis at the forefront of their mind."
Another pressing question in these elections includes whether Orthodox Jews should be included in army conscription.
"The world of Israeli politics is extraordinarily insulated," Maitlis adds.
"You're not really going to hear any of the parties talk about a peace plan."
Polls suggest a tightly-run contest between Netanyahu’s Likud party, but with rival Gadi Eisenkot of the newly-formed Yashar party slightly ahead in public opinion.
Even so, past elections have proven Netanyahu willing to work with almost anyone to hold onto power as coalitions are formed.
"Netanyahu over the years, has shown himself as being unbelievably adept, a brilliant survivor, a brilliant trader in votes to get himself a coalition," says Jon Sopel.
"Even if it means sleeping with some very very bad dudes indeed."
Why no one wants to talk about peace
On October 7 2023, Hamas killed more than 1,200 people and took 200 hostage - the deadliest day for the Jewish people since the Holocaust. Israel's response was an assault in Gaza which has resulted in the deaths of more than 70,000 Palestinians, and western media has been flooded with images of atrocities committed by Netanyahu's forces ever since.
While Panievsky believes some Israeli party leader still believe in a two-state solution in the Middle East, she says that none are discussing this in election campaigning.
"They will do whatever they can to not talk about this," she says.
"I can tell you that from conversations I've had with senior figures in the change coalition, the opposition to Netanyahu, in their hearts they know, as people who served the Israeli state for decades, that a two-state solution is the only way to keep Israel safe in the long run.
"They will do anything they can to avoid saying that because they are afraid it will cost them voters."
Jon says that since October 7, the idea of a two-state solution “isn’t dead, but it’s dormant."
“I don't think anyone dares talk about it because of the trauma of October 7th, and what has happened in Gaza since then, and the sense of distrust that there is between Israelis and Palestinians.”
Israel elections are held on 27 October 2026, but with coalition wrangling expected, The News Agents warn there may be some time before the final results are called.
Benjamin Netanyahu's future may depend on it.
"We said before Donald Trump's election in November 2024 that he was either going to end up in the White House or the jailhouse," says Jon.
"It's exactly the same thing for Netanyahu now.
"The stakes could not be higher for him personally, whether he goes down as a great figure of Israeli politics, or as a crook who ends up behind bars serving a long term in prison."