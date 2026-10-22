Israeli Prime Minister and Likud party leader Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a party campaign rally at Expo Tel Aviv on September 17, 2026 in Tel Aviv, Israel. Picture: Alamy

By The News Agents

The Knesset or prison – those seem to be the two options for Benjamin Netanyahu in the upcoming Israel elections. Is there any chance he holds onto power?

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Read time: 4 mins In brief… Israel’s election will be held on 27 October, with polls suggesting a loss for Benjamin Netanyahu in the public vote – but due to reasons unrelated to the devastation caused in Gaza.

The News Agents say that since the Hamas massacre of October 7th, Israeli politics has become one of “the right, the further right, and the extreme right” and peace in Palestine is not on the agenda for election candidates.

They believe Netanyahu may do everything within his power to form a coalition government, even if he loses the vote, in an attempt to avoid corruption charges in Israel, or an arrest warrant for alleged war crimes.

What’s the story? The upcoming election in Israel is seen by some as an opportunity to get rid of Benjamin Netanyahu – but not for the reasons you might assume. While outside of Israel his leadership is closely associated with the devastation in Gaza and the arrest warrant on war crimes charges from the International Criminal Court, that’s not the case inside the country. There, voters want him gone for very different reasons. "I know people who look at Israeli elections from the outside think it's about everything that was exposed about Gaza, the war crimes, the way the war was fought, the losses," Israeli author Ayala Panievsky tells The News Agents. "This is not a topic in these elections almost at all. "There is no real challenge to the way that Netanyahu fought this war, and not even in the change coalition." Instead, Israeli voters are focused more on national security and the mounting corruption charges against Netanyahu and his family. Tens of thousands of Israeli citizens living overseas are expected to return to the country to vote, as postal voting is not permitted. Panievsky is one of those making the journey. She says the influence of these returning voters could be crucial, as it is widely believed that their exposure to global media and its coverage of the war in Gaza, could greatly affect their perception of Netanyahu, his government, and how they vote.

The ‘extraordinarily insulated’ world of Israeli politics But for outsiders looking in at this election, especially those hoping for an outcome that could bring a more peaceful approach to Israel / Palestine relations, now is not the moment. "You ain't going to have that this time round," says Emily Maitlis. "Israeli politics is basically a whole series of parties on the right, the further right, and on the extreme right. "That is partly as a result of the October 7 massacre, which has really put security and the safety of Israelis at the forefront of their mind." Another pressing question in these elections includes whether Orthodox Jews should be included in army conscription. "The world of Israeli politics is extraordinarily insulated," Maitlis adds. "You're not really going to hear any of the parties talk about a peace plan." Polls suggest a tightly-run contest between Netanyahu’s Likud party, but with rival Gadi Eisenkot of the newly-formed Yashar party slightly ahead in public opinion. Even so, past elections have proven Netanyahu willing to work with almost anyone to hold onto power as coalitions are formed. "Netanyahu over the years, has shown himself as being unbelievably adept, a brilliant survivor, a brilliant trader in votes to get himself a coalition," says Jon Sopel. "Even if it means sleeping with some very very bad dudes indeed."