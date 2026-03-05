Labour says it has no plans to cut welfare spending, but has been criticised for the huge cost of the number of people claiming benefits in 2026. Is this an economic issue, or a moral one?

What’s the story?

The cost of welfare for people of working age in the UK is currently £145 billion a year.

Total welfare spending is currently around £334 billion a year – and is predicted to rise to £407 billion by the end of the decade.

Keir Stamer’s Labour government is currently being hammered by opponents to address this spiralling cost – with calls to switch some of that money to the UK’s defence budget instead.

Lewis Goodall says young people are losing some of the most important years of their lives due to the UK’s welfare system.

“Allowing people in their 20s, particularly for mental health conditions, not to go into work and lay foundations for the rest of their lives is immoral,” Lewis says.

“There's nothing socialist or social democratic or left wing or progressive about allowing people to be on benefits and lose the most fruitful, productive, industrious, years of their lives to a half-life.

“That is what being on benefits can be.”

It is estimated that half of new disability benefit claims in the UK are now linked to anxiety, depression or other psychological conditions.

Mental health problems have risen sharply since the Covid-19 pandemic, especially among younger people, in ways that have not been experienced in other countries.

“Our mental health services are very poor, and some countries will have better provision than we do,” Lewis adds.

NHS waiting lists have decreased slightly under Keir Starmer's Labour government, but lengthy waits mean some people are still waiting so long they end up on welfare, when a more efficient service could have prevented this.