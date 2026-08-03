Rupert Lowe has suggested Restore Britain would work with Reform UK to unite the UK’s hard right on a few conditions – including kicking ex-Tories out of the party. Has their recruitment damaged Nigel Farage, and will he agree to this request?

What’s the story?

Nigel Farage is in a bit of a pickle.

It’s nothing to do with his by-election against a bin, (he’ll certainly win that) but a more existential threat from Restore Britain, the party founded and led by Rupert Lowe, who left Reform in 2025 under ugly and extremely public circumstances.

Lowe has now suggested Restore and Reform unite to become an aligned hard-right political party, in the hope that together they form a “patriotic government”, and push forward with, what some see as, their extremist policies.

There’s some conditions to Lowe’s offer, however. He has said a Restore/Reform coalition would only be possible if Farage agrees to mass deportations, a ban on the burqa, a referendum on the death penalty in the UK, and to kick out all the former Tories in Reform.

And the last point is where the problem lies for Farage – he has yet to voice any issue with the other demands.

Robert Jenrick, Suella Braverman, Lee Anderson and Danny Kruger, four of Reform’s seven MPs, are all ex-Conservatives.

“Lowe has managed to kind of tease out of Farage that the people now bulking up Reform in terms of serious politicians, the serious players, are all these ex-Tories,” says Emily Maitlis.

“Many of whom were in charge of the immigration policies that went so badly wrong.

“He now has four senior, old school conservatives, which I think have taken Farage off track of being the insurgent, of being leader of a new nimble party.”

In a speech on Monday, he described Braverman, Jenrick and Kruger as having done a “fantastic job” when they were Tories, despite both Braverman and Jenrick having worked on immigration, leading to the situation he is now rallying against.

Maitlis describes them as “embarrassing baggage”

“The fact that Lowe has said to get rid of those guys has made Farage go out and defend them,” Maitlis adds.

“It's very admirable that he's remaining loyal to these new colleagues, but there is something quite awkward now about Farage having to defend the very people that, in a previous incarnation, he was slagging off for having failed the country so badly.”