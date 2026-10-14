Katie Zacharia stepped up to the White House press podium for the first time on Tuesday in a performance already labelled as “brutal”. Anthony Scaramucci infamously lasted only 10 days in the role, but is the new press secretary headed for an even shorter term?

What’s the story?

Karoline Leavitt made an abrupt exit from the White House in August following the birth of her second child, leaving an open position at the press podium.

The position has now been filled by little-known media figure Katie Zacharia, an occasional Fox News pundit and reported lawyer who told the press she passed the bar “when I moved to China.”

Zacharia only took questions from Breitbart, Fox News, and the Daily Mail before leaving the podium after just 14 minutes, and was unable to answer one of the questions posed to her on whether the U.S. is still sharing information with Ukraine.

“It should be a job that takes absolutely hours to prep,” says Emily Maitlis.

“You should be going into this thinking, ‘I've got to know my brief on every single thing’, and so I guess somebody sent her in there, and didn't really care what happened.

“And after three questions, she shuts her binder, and she heads out…I think somebody from inside the administration tipped off CNN that her first appearance was brutal. Brutal is not the ideal word that you want after the first briefing in front of the world.”

Miles Taylor adds her appearance is guaranteed to be what Donald Trump went to bed thinking about.

“He's not going to be able to avoid how bad she did,” says Miles. “It's going to be a thorn in his side.”

Beyond her short appearance, Zacharia raised eyebrows over her legal credentials.

Although she has claimed to be an attorney, when questioned over where and when she passed the bar exam, she told the press that she passed it when she moved to China.

According to her resumé, she moved back to the U.S. and worked as general counsel for a conservative firm in California, but there is no evidence that she has passed the California bar exam which would qualify her to work as a lawyer in the state.

“She got her legal credentials in China, which has led to a lot of head scratching here in the United States,” says Miles.

“Some observations are that you actually can't become an American lawyer in China. Period. Full stop. You can't. It's not a thing. They don't do the bar exam there.”

Miles also wonders whether there will be more questions over what exactly her role was when working for a law firm in China. And, whether the new spokesperson for the President of the United States will be someone who worked to advance the interests of the Chinese government.