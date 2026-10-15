Kimberly Guilfoyle was removed as US Ambassador to Greece following allegations she asked a donor to settle a $100,000 American Express bill. The News Agents ask how corrupt do you have to be to be fired from the Trump White House?

She also reportedly ordered expensive champagne and demanded the construction of a basketball court at the ambassador's residence.

Extensive reporting from the Wall Street Journal accused her of asking a donor to settle a $100,000 American Express bill in exchange for Trump Administration access, threatening a local official, and accepting improper gifts and services.

Kimberly Guilfoyle served as ambassador to Greece between October 2025 and October, 2026.

Is her alleged corruption the worst in Washington?

While Guilfoyle has lost her job, allegedly engaging in corrupt behaviour, The News Agents say it is “remarkable” that she is the first Trump Administration figure to be held accountable over corruption rumours.

“We have talked so much about how people don't even bat an eyelid to the grift and corruption in Washington,” says Jon Sopel.

“And you think, God, how bad must it have been with Kimberly Guilfoyle that this is a hanging offense.”

“A $100,000 Amex bill? Compare that to a story that landed last month that the Trump administration is illegally withholding more than $100 billion in aid to U.S. states in federal assistance to U.S. states,” says Miles Taylor.

“That includes emergency assistance to Democratic blue states that the president has lorded over them because he has said he doesn't want to give support to states that don't support him politically.”

Is this the president telling audiences in swing states ahead of the midterms that they won’t get life-saving aid from the government if they elect candidates he doesn’t like?

“Think about the magnitude here: more than $100 billion in Trump corruption in Washington D.C. with federal spending, and Kimberly Guilfoyle's $100,000 Amex. And Kimberly's the one that takes the fall.” Miles adds.

Jon also points to the wider Trump family, who have been accused several times of using their leverage inside the government to vie for lucrative contracts likely worth much more than $100,000.

While Emily Maitlis believes Guilfoyle was thrown under the bus because there was a reported paper trail, Miles says there’s an even simpler explanation, which is that she faced retribution because she is not a member of the Trump family.

“Kimberly Guilfoyle's big Achilles heel is that she was engaged to one of Donald Trump's kids, but never actually married him,” says Miles.

Guilfoyle was engaged to Donald Trump Jr. in 2020, but the couple split up in 2024 - one year before she was given the ambassador role.

“She's not in the family. She's not getting that protection…instead they're throwing her overboard.”

Listen to the latest episode of The News Agents.