An angry Nigel Farage called for a general election in front of a fake Downing Street door, but his speech got very little attention this time around.

Nigel Farage thrives in the spotlight – but he's struggling to get the attention he wants right now, and it's his own fault.

When Farage announced he was standing down as the MP for Clacton on 7 July, his speech was broadcast live across most of the UK's major news channels. This week, when he called for a general election following Andy Burnham becoming prime minister, it was streamed on the Reform UK website only.

In triggering the by-election, media rules mean each of the candidates standing must get equal coverage by broadcasters. There are now 34 standing in Clacton – mostly independent, some as a joke, and none from any major party.

Farage now finds himself in a tricky situation, one which won't be resolved until after voters in Clacton go to the polls on 13 August.

"This just underscores the extent to which Reform is Nigel Farage, and they should have thought about this," says Jon Sopel.

"No broadcaster carried this announcement live because he is a parliamentary candidate in a forthcoming by-election. You'd have to give the same to everybody else if you're going to do that.

"And so, not surprisingly, his voice is disappearing into the ether."