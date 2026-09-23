Piers Morgan spoke to Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel about his legal action against Earl Charles Spencer and claims made in his new book. Picture: The News Agents / Global

By Michael Baggs (with Emily Maitlis & Jon Sopel)

Piers Morgan is suing Earl Spencer, brother of Princess Diana, for wrongly stating he was the editor of The Mirror newspaper when it published invasive photos of the former Royal. Morgan says his legal action is for his reputation, and that of the King.

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Read time: 4.5 mins In brief… Piers Morgan tells The News Agents he has been portrayed as a “despicable invader of Royal privacy” in a new book about Princess Diana by her brother, Earl Charles Spencer.

The book names him as the editor of The Mirror newspaper when it was sued for invasion of privacy by the much-loved princess. He was working for a rival tabloid at the time.

He denies the suggestion this is a small mistake, and is calling for all copies of the book printed so far to be pulped, and only sold with a correction.

What’s the story? Earl Spencer says a mistake in his new book about Piers Morgan is a small error. Piers Morgan says it’s a “massive clanger”, and he’s taking him to court. The former editor of The Mirror newspaper tells The News Agents that Spencer’s claims he was in charge of the paper when it published intrusive photos of Princess Diana working out in a private gym, wearing a leotard, portray him as a “despicable invader of Royal privacy”. “It's not a small error. There are several pages of his book devoted to what he calls 'a small error',” Morgan says. “The 'small error' is him detailing how the Mirror Group perpetrated the most egregious invasion of Royal privacy in history. “He goes on to say that, not only was I running the paper at the time, but that my spokesman boasted about increased sales figures, that sales then fell because public opprobrium fell on us, and then we caved and paid millions to Diana.” Morgan was working at The Sun newspaper at the time, a mistake which a spokesperson for Spencer has confirmed will be amended. Morgan has suggested that Spencer "pulp" the first edition of the book (which is already on sale) containing the error.

‘A despicable invader of Royal privacy’ The Mirror Group eventually settled with Princess Diana, paying £1 million for her legal costs, and giving £200,000 to charities of her choosing. Morgan says his anger remains at being portrayed as a “despicable invader of Royal privacy”. “He is personally saying that I orchestrated, benefited, and then paid a price for a really shocking invasion of Diana's privacy,” he says. “Whatever people want to say about other stuff I've done as an editor, it doesn't dilute the impact of what he's published here being a defamatory lie. “This story should be removed, and that means if they have to pulp the book, they pulp the book and start again.” He says the longer the first edition remains on sale, the more people will buy and read it, and the more the inaccuracy related to him will spread. Morgan admits that he has made factual errors in books he has written, including the date of a meeting at Downing Street with Tony and Cherie Blair – but says his mistakes didn't result in defamation. “Everybody makes mistakes in books – you make typos, you get things slightly wrong,” he adds. “But this is an egregious, defamatory lie about me, and it goes over several pages. “This is not just a little mistake in a paragraph.”

‘Shocking and damaging allegations against King Charles’ Earl Spencer has said his only intention with writing the book was to pay tribute to his sister, and publish his memories of her death and its aftermath as a historical record. But Morgan doesn't believe this is the case because the first part of a Daily Mail serialisation published his claim that King Charles said "we will forget her soon enough" after Diana's death in 1997. "It is hard to imagine a more shocking or damaging allegation against the now-king of this country," Morgan says. Morgan says he was close with Diana in the final years of her life, and says he "probably had a better relationship" with the princess than Earl Spencer did. "Spencer is a weird sort of mercurial figure," he says. "If he's purporting to be this great historian, this situation is obviously very antithetical to being a historian because it's completely factually inaccurate. "The worst thing about it is, it's so easy to check." He says if factual mistakes about him can make it into a published book, then there may be other inaccuracies.