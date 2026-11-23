Reform definitely doesn’t have a problem with women, OK?
MP Sarah Pochin was caught on camera saying how awful life is inside Reform UK for its female representatives. Nigel Farage claims she only said that because she had been drinking – proving her point perfectly…
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What’s the story?
"She might have been downwind of a few drinks."
If you're trying to shut down suggestions, from your own MPs, that your political party has a women problem, then perhaps dismissing the allegations as “complete nonsense”, and that she was probably drunk' isn't the best approach.
Still, it's the one Nigel Farage went with, when he was grilled by Good Morning Britain hosts on Sarah Pochin's comments, revealed by an ITV investigation, that the party "excludes" women, after meeting an undercover reporter at an event who claimed to have started a job with Reform.
It probably doesn't help Farage's argument that videos exist online of Pochin ironing Reform MP Lee Anderson's shirt, who refers to her as "this woman".
“She is trying to explain how it feels being a woman MP in Reform right now,” says Emily Maitlis.
“The response that Nigel Farage gives is so extraordinarily telling – don't trust what she's just said. She can't really be believed. She was sounding a bit giddy, a bit high pitched.”
“I cannot begin to tell you what a crazy misogynist trope it is to silence a woman who is complaining about sexism by basically painting her as either hysterical, irrational or somehow discredited or under the influence.”
Robert Jenrick to the rescue?
Robert Jenrick has said Farage was “frustrated” and wanted to chat about the EU in a new interview with Susanna Reid.
But truth be told, he probably made things worse.
Emily says his statement that Reid was "overthinking" Farage's comments, which Emily says sounds very similar to telling the host not to worry her 'pretty little brain'.
"Jenrick is not only dismissing the comments out of hand, but also dismissing Reid for asking the question of whether they're being dismissed out of hand," adds Jon Sopel.
"They can't even see a pattern. They can't even hear it!"
Why Nigel Farage and Russell Brand needs more scrutiny
With scrutiny on the treatment of women within Reform, there are other Farage incidents which need to be addressed, The News Agents say.
Following the jailing of Russell Brand, leading politicians have been pressed to apologise for appearing on his podcast. Foreign secretary Ed Miliband has said he "deeply regrets" his 2015 appearance.
Nigel Farage hasn't addressed his appearance, which took place in 2024, after allegations against Brand had emerged.
"Nigel Farage thought it was okay to sit in a studio with Russell Brand," says Jon.
"It shows that there is an attitude that certain things are ok, and that what Brand was accused of doing was ok.
"Maybe Nigel Farage, who aspires to be the prime minister, should be subject to exactly the same degree of scrutiny as other frontline politicians, like Ed Miliband, on this."
Has Nigel Farage lost his support?
Earlier this year, Reform had an unbeatable lead in the polls.
Since Andy Burnham took over the Labour government, that’s ancient history. Its decline has been widely blamed on the party’s financial dealings (such as a £5m donation from a crypto billionaire for private security), but the misogyny won’t help things.
“Farage has tried to build his brand on being the person who says it like it is,” says Emily.
“If that is locker room 'bants' or office sexism, then actually it shows he's just in touch with the common man.”
But 'the common man', she adds, is now rejecting Farage's portrayal of their beliefs and morality, and saying he does not represent their way of thinking or speaking.
Dismissing Sarah Pochin’s comments as being made because she had had “a few drinks” is a perfect example of this outdated trope.
“This situation does seem to be a real window into what is going on in Reform, where you can't listen to somebody making an accusation of misogyny without instantly trying to shut them down,” Emily adds.
“It is the ultimate in sexism.
“It's the ultimate in misogyny when you are trying to silence the complainer by basically dismissing her as slightly off, slightly mad.”
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