Nigel Farage has said comments made by Reform MP Sarah Pochin that women in the party are "excluded" by men were made after "a few drinks". Picture: Alamy

By Michael Baggs (with Emily Maitlis & Jon Sopel)

MP Sarah Pochin was caught on camera saying how awful life is inside Reform UK for its female representatives. Nigel Farage claims she only said that because she had been drinking – proving her point perfectly…

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Read time: 3.5 mins In brief… Nigel Farage says Reform MP Sarah Pochin told an undercover reporter women are “excluded” inside the party because she had been drinking alcohol, which Emily Maitlis describes as a “crazy misogynist trope”.

Robert Jenrick attempted to defend Farage, but made things worse when he told a female TV host she was “overthinking” the situation.

The News Agents say Farage has built a brand on speaking for ‘the common man’, but the people the multimillionaire claims to represent are now deserting his cause, as he insists they think, speak and act with the same misogyny as he does.

What’s the story? "She might have been downwind of a few drinks." If you're trying to shut down suggestions, from your own MPs, that your political party has a women problem, then perhaps dismissing the allegations as “complete nonsense”, and that she was probably drunk' isn't the best approach. Still, it's the one Nigel Farage went with, when he was grilled by Good Morning Britain hosts on Sarah Pochin's comments, revealed by an ITV investigation, that the party "excludes" women, after meeting an undercover reporter at an event who claimed to have started a job with Reform. It probably doesn't help Farage's argument that videos exist online of Pochin ironing Reform MP Lee Anderson's shirt, who refers to her as "this woman". “She is trying to explain how it feels being a woman MP in Reform right now,” says Emily Maitlis. “The response that Nigel Farage gives is so extraordinarily telling – don't trust what she's just said. She can't really be believed. She was sounding a bit giddy, a bit high pitched.” “I cannot begin to tell you what a crazy misogynist trope it is to silence a woman who is complaining about sexism by basically painting her as either hysterical, irrational or somehow discredited or under the influence.”

Robert Jenrick to the rescue? Robert Jenrick has said Farage was “frustrated” and wanted to chat about the EU in a new interview with Susanna Reid. But truth be told, he probably made things worse. Emily says his statement that Reid was "overthinking" Farage's comments, which Emily says sounds very similar to telling the host not to worry her 'pretty little brain'. "Jenrick is not only dismissing the comments out of hand, but also dismissing Reid for asking the question of whether they're being dismissed out of hand," adds Jon Sopel. "They can't even see a pattern. They can't even hear it!"

Why Nigel Farage and Russell Brand needs more scrutiny With scrutiny on the treatment of women within Reform, there are other Farage incidents which need to be addressed, The News Agents say. Following the jailing of Russell Brand, leading politicians have been pressed to apologise for appearing on his podcast. Foreign secretary Ed Miliband has said he "deeply regrets" his 2015 appearance. Nigel Farage hasn't addressed his appearance, which took place in 2024, after allegations against Brand had emerged. "Nigel Farage thought it was okay to sit in a studio with Russell Brand," says Jon. "It shows that there is an attitude that certain things are ok, and that what Brand was accused of doing was ok. "Maybe Nigel Farage, who aspires to be the prime minister, should be subject to exactly the same degree of scrutiny as other frontline politicians, like Ed Miliband, on this."