Does Reform have a few bad apples, or is it rotten?
Nigel Farage said he wanted to professionalise his party. Now, Reform UK councillors and candidates are calling Asian homeowners “parasites”, and even believe King Charles is Muslim. The News Agents ask, is this a few bad apples, or indicative of a deeper rot?
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What’s the story?
An undercover investigation into Reform UK caught several Reform councillors and candidates on camera making racist and misogynistic comments.
Alan Feeney, a Reform councillor and deputy mayor of Solihull, was filmed by ITV calling Asian homeowners “parasites,” and stating that “no more than 1% of the British population can be non-white”.
Feeney resigned for “personal reasons” following ITV’s investigation clips released on Wednesday. The full investigation is set to air in full on Sunday.
Other councillors caught on camera made a range of comments, including a south London councillor calling for King Charles to be decapitated because he is “a Muslim”, a candidate in Birmingham making extreme sexual insinuations about a female candidate, and another councillor saying he would sexually assault a female candidate.
“If this goes right to the heart of the senior leadership, the very heartbeat that is making Reform work, then that becomes quite inescapable for them,” says Emily Maitlis.
Reform issued a statement on Wednesday accusing ITV and Hardcash Productions of “extreme methods of deception”.
The party said: “They have infiltrated our workplace including commissioning an undercover journalist to provide altered identification documents, a false address, and false credentials so that they could be given access to Reform’s headquarters, computer systems, and spy on its employees”.
Reform UK has been contacted for further comment.
Is this really just a few bad apples?
When Nigel Farage ran for his Clacton seat in 2024, he said he wanted to root out bad apples within the party in order to make Reform a serious force for national politics.
However, in 2026, footage shows Reform candidates giving professional pitches on doorsteps, but making xenophobic comments when they’re just amongst friends.
“Is what we saw on ITV last night a few bad apples, or is what we saw the party itself?” asks Jon Sopel.
“Reform needs to decide what it is. Is it a fully respectable mainstream party which just has stronger views on immigration and illegal immigration than, say, Conservatives or Labour.
“Or, is it a place where you can be bigoted and racist and feel free to do that?”
One male councillor was filmed discussing a female candidate, saying “if she was my daughter, it would still be bath night on a Thursday”.
These statements come after Reform has positioned itself as the party against grooming gangs.
“It’s unavoidable. If you are voting for Reform, you know who you may be picking as your candidate,” says Emily.
Where is Reform’s Leadership?
Richard Tice said on Tuesday it is unfair to record workplace conversations, and that he fears people cannot joke about anything any more without being recorded. It is not known if he was already aware of the specific comments when he responded earlier this week.
Jon and Emily wonder if the statements recorded are emblematic of ordinary workplace chat and jokes between friends.
“Has Trump shifted the whole Overton window so far that this becomes normal talk?” asks Emily.
Emily also speculates whether Kemi Badenoch was tipped off before she made her big announcement distancing the Conservatives from Reform at the Tory conference.
Badenoch was clear that she was not interested in working with Reform “drama queens” and a party which endorsed racist language. Now, 10 days after her speech, Reform is embroiled in a racism scandal.
Following the clips released on Wednesday, and the announcement that more footage is to come, Nigel Farage cancelled a major announcement planned today (Thursday 15 October). Zia Yussuf has not posted on X for 19 hours, at time of publication.