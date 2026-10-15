Nigel Farage addresses a crowd in Birmingham. Picture: Jack Taylor

By Sophie Clark

Nigel Farage said he wanted to professionalise his party. Now, Reform UK councillors and candidates are calling Asian homeowners “parasites”, and even believe King Charles is Muslim. The News Agents ask, is this a few bad apples, or indicative of a deeper rot?

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Read time: 4.5 mins In brief… In 2024, Nigel Farage said he would improve Reform’s vetting process for candidates.

Now, three Reform UK councillors have resigned amid footage airing of party councillors and election candidates making racist and misogynistic comments.

Farage and his party are already under investigation for financial misconduct related to political donations.

What’s the story? An undercover investigation into Reform UK caught several Reform councillors and candidates on camera making racist and misogynistic comments. Alan Feeney, a Reform councillor and deputy mayor of Solihull, was filmed by ITV calling Asian homeowners “parasites,” and stating that “no more than 1% of the British population can be non-white”. Feeney resigned for “personal reasons” following ITV’s investigation clips released on Wednesday. The full investigation is set to air in full on Sunday. Other councillors caught on camera made a range of comments, including a south London councillor calling for King Charles to be decapitated because he is “a Muslim”, a candidate in Birmingham making extreme sexual insinuations about a female candidate, and another councillor saying he would sexually assault a female candidate. “If this goes right to the heart of the senior leadership, the very heartbeat that is making Reform work, then that becomes quite inescapable for them,” says Emily Maitlis. Reform issued a statement on Wednesday accusing ITV and Hardcash Productions of “extreme methods of deception”. The party said: “They have infiltrated our workplace including commissioning an undercover journalist to provide altered identification documents, a false address, and false credentials so that they could be given access to Reform’s headquarters, computer systems, and spy on its employees”. Reform UK has been contacted for further comment.

Is this really just a few bad apples? When Nigel Farage ran for his Clacton seat in 2024, he said he wanted to root out bad apples within the party in order to make Reform a serious force for national politics. However, in 2026, footage shows Reform candidates giving professional pitches on doorsteps, but making xenophobic comments when they’re just amongst friends. “Is what we saw on ITV last night a few bad apples, or is what we saw the party itself?” asks Jon Sopel. “Reform needs to decide what it is. Is it a fully respectable mainstream party which just has stronger views on immigration and illegal immigration than, say, Conservatives or Labour. “Or, is it a place where you can be bigoted and racist and feel free to do that?” One male councillor was filmed discussing a female candidate, saying “if she was my daughter, it would still be bath night on a Thursday”. These statements come after Reform has positioned itself as the party against grooming gangs. “It’s unavoidable. If you are voting for Reform, you know who you may be picking as your candidate,” says Emily.