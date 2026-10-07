Nigel Farage and Reform UK plan to sue the undercover reporters involved in the investigation which exposed plans to channel overseas funds into the party. Picture: Alamy

By Michael Baggs (with Emily, Jon and Lewis)

Reform UK has investigated itself, and found it broke no rules and no laws when it accepted overseas donations in a Channel 4 sting. Was there going to be any other outcome?

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Read time: 3.5 mins In brief… After “marking its own homework”, Reform says it is entirely innocent of allegations made by an undercover Channel 4 investigation into donations.

The News Agents discuss whether this “inevitable” announcement will simply draw more attention to the investigation and its findings, or if it can bury the findings under press coverage of Kemi Badenoch’s Tory party speech.

The outcome of the internal report, they say, was never in question – and the real repercussions will only come if investigations by the Parliamentary Standards Commission or the MET Police find evidence of wrongdoing.

What’s the story? In a shock twist no one saw coming, Reform has cleared itself of any wrongdoing exposed by a Channel 4 investigation into its funding. Using undercover reporters, it exposed plans to channel £500,000 into the party from the US, along with using overseas money to fund opinion polls which showed Reform beating its rivals. Secret filming showed Farage and members of his team agreeing to the deals over champagne and oysters in a pub garden. PR consultant Dan Jukes and Reform head of policy James Orr stepped down from their roles, but an internal investigation has found they did no wrong, and that neither broke the law. Reports suggest Nigel Farage will now sue the undercover reporters involved in the expose. "One of the reasons I did so badly at school when I was a child was that I didn't get to mark my own homework," says Jon Sopel. "We all saw that video. We all saw the Channel Four report." He says announcing that it has found itself innocent on all allegations against it, he adds, simply spreads the story even further. "Reform has given the newspapers another headline, and an opportunity for people to replay clips of the Channel Four investigation," Jon adds. "You've just given this another day's airing."

'This was inevitable' If you're marking your own homework, you're never going to fail the test, so was there ever any other outcome for Reform's investigation into itself? "This was inevitable because of how close Dan Jukes is to Nigel Farage," says Lewis Goodall. "They are inseparable. "They have an almost father / son relationship, and Farage – to his credit – does tend to show quite a lot of loyalty to those in his closest inner circle and hates losing scalps to the press." Jukes has worked with Farage since 2017. "The internal investigation was never going to be their big problem," Lewis adds. "Their big problem, of course, is that there's a police inquiry going on into it, and that is something that they certainly can't control."

The big problems looming for Farage and Reform UK Shortly after Channel 4 aired its investigation into Reform, London's MET Police opened an investigation into the party, working alongside the Electoral Commission and the Crown Prosecution Service. It will determine whether any laws were broken when Farage and his team appeared to accept a potential donation from a US source, channelled through UK accounts. "We're also still waiting to see whether there is any sort of parliamentary recall, which could result in another by-election," says Emily Maitlis. In July this year, to avoid a Parliamentary Standards investigation into an undeclared £5 million donation by a crypto-billionaire, Farage announced a by-election in Clacton. He stood down as an MP, pausing the investigation, which restarted when he retained the seat. "We're still waiting to see whether there is any sort of parliamentary recall, which could result in another by-election," Maitlis adds. "But I'm not sure it's a great look to mark your own homework if you're trying to come across as a legitimate party and a potential government." If it is found that Farage did break parliamentary rules, the people of Clacton could return to the voting stations once again.