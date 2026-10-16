Nigel Farage during a press conference in Kent, October 12, 2026. Picture: Gareth Fuller PA Images

By Sophie Clark

More footage taken inside Reform UK shows Nigel Farage allowing an accused racist to remain in the party. After his former pledges to professionalise the party, The News Agents ask why racist candidates are attracted to the party to begin with?

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Read time 4.5 mins In Brief: Two years after Nigel Farage said he would improve Reform UK's vetting processes, an undercover reporter found prospective candidates being told to delete their social media posts before applying.

Another undercover reporter inside Reform UK’s press office filmed the party’s first female MP calling her colleagues "so chauvinistic".

This reporting comes as Nigel Farage and the Reform Party are already under investigation for financial misconduct related to political donations.

What’s the story? Further footage from ITV News’ undercover documentary into Reform UK has revealed Nigel Farage was accused by his own staff of "protecting" a candidate described as "clearly racist" by one of his own aides. ITV News’ undercover reporter within Reform HQ was warned she would have to “defend the indefensible” as part of her job in the press office. This was in regards to mayoral candidate Chris Parry who called for Labour MP David Lammy to “go home to the Caribbean”. According to the ITV News report, while some within the party thought he should resign over the post, Nigel Farage encouraged him to apologise but not stand down. “I think we can all agree that there is only one word for that, and it is completely racist,” says Lewis. “It's complete racism because clearly he would not say that about a white politician, and he is assuming that Lammy is from the Caribbean because he's Black.” Lewis adds: “I think what's particularly damaging about that incident for Nigel Farage, who has been clear that he wanted to get rid of these so-called bad apples, is he does not engage with the substance of whether he's been racist or not. What he's doing is he's managing the press. “Which, of course, might lead someone to ask whether Farage actually is very serious about changing some of the culture in the party”. Reform UK told The News Agents: "There is no room for racism in Reform UK. We always respect due process of investigations and whilst these are ongoing it would not be appropriate to comment on individual cases."

What else did ITV News uncover within Reform HQ? Sarah Pochin, the party’s first female MP, was also filmed saying that she tells the media her colleagues are “lovely,” but they’re really “so chauvinistic.” Adding: “They just exclude you if you are a woman. There's a bit of a male issue going on." Jon Sopel says Pochin’s comments come off the back of ITV News’ report on Wednesday night which showed Reform candidates and councillors making extreme sexual insinuations about female candidates. In addition to footage taken within party HQ, one of ITV News’ undercover reporters was told they could run for office so long as they deleted social media posts supporting Tommy Robinson. “I think Reform’s biggest problem is that clearly internally, they don’t have a very consistent understanding, or logic around, racism itself,” says Lewis. “And if they take some of these things more seriously, then they'd be on firmer ground.” A spokesperson for Reform UK told The News Agents: “Sarah Pochin raised concerns about her experience, and those concerns were taken seriously. “We’re a very different party to a year ago. We’ve grown rapidly, we’ve professionalised our operation and we’ll continue to improve as we grow. Our focus is on delivering for the millions of people who have put their trust in us.” Reform UK has also accused ITV and Hardcash Productions of using "extreme methods of deception".