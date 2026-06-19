Nigel Farage addressed Reform UK's Makerfield by-election loss in a video on social media, where he reprimanded voters who supported Restore Britain. Picture: Nigel Farage / X

By Michael Baggs & Jacob Paul with Emily, Jon & Lewis

Andy Burnham triumphed in Makerfield, and is now poised to challenge Keir Starmer as PM. But after Reform UK failed to improve on its vote in 2024, should Nigel Farage also be worried about the clouds forming over his party?

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Read time: 4 mins In brief… The News Agents describe Andy Burnham’s Makerfield by-election win as a “slow motion coup” of Keir Starmer’s job as Prime Minister, with voters seeming to support him using his new role as an MP as a “stepping stone” to Downing Street.

The by-election result also casts a shadow over the long-term prospects for Reform UK, who are facing a vote-splitting challenge from Restore Britain, adding to ongoing scrutiny on Nigel Farage’s finances and personal donations.

If Burnham does challenge Starmer as expected, he will need to do it on more than just vibes, The News Agents add, predicting he will wait until September to attempt to oust the PM.

What’s the story? In the end, it wasn't close at all. Andy Burnham won the Makerfield by-election with a 55% vote share for Labour, despite what seemed like stiff competition from Robert Kenyon of Reform UK, who hoped his 'local lad' status would distract voters from misogynistic comments made about women in his recent past. Kenyon claimed 35%, with Rupert Lowe's Restore Britain polling 7% to place third. In his victory speech, Burnham described his win as a "turning point" for Labour, making it seem ever more likely that his first priority won't be to fill potholes on the streets of Makerfield, but to fill Keir Starmer's place in 10 Downing Street. "Everyone knows Andy Burnham ran a campaign, which was basically a hostile takeover of the Labour Party in plain sight," says Lewis Goodall. "It was a frame by frame, slow motion coup." "None of his signs had Labour on it, it was 'vote Andy', and he was saying he is going to change the Labour Party, and is coming for Keir Starmer." Lewis says one of Reform's biggest mistakes in its Makerfield campaign was trying to warn off potential Labour voters by suggesting exactly this, that Burnham was using the by-election as a stepping stone into the job he's always wanted. "Makerfield people have gone: 'Yeah, fantastic!"," he adds. "They want him to actually use us as a stepping stone to get rid of Keir."

Robert Kenyon of Reform UK lost by a significant margin to Andy Burnham of Labour in the Makerfield by-election. Picture: Getty Images

'Clouds are gathering over Reform' Nigel Farage has said he is "disappointed" in the Makerfield result, and that the 16,000 Kenyon received fell short of the 18,000 he had hoped for. “What do you want?" He asked the 3,111 people who voted for Rupert Lowe's Restore party. "We're the challenger party, I would urge you to think again." Jon Sopel says he sounded like he was telling off "naughty boys and girls", but is the pressure getting to the once seemingly unstoppable Clacton MP? "Last night genuinely was Reform's worst night since the general election," says Lewis. "Not only did their percentage of vote share not go up virtually at all in Makerfield, it also showed that Restore – while they're still a pretty fringe force – they are real, they're there, and they're affecting the kind of calculus and alchemy of politics." Emily Maitlis says Restore Britain’s 7% of the vote share shows the one party it is a danger to, is Reform UK. Reform also lost to the Tories in Aberdeen South, which Lewis says is likely due to a hard push from Kemi Badenoch on maintaining the UK’s oil and gas industry, which employs an estimated 13% of the city's population. "Farage has been saying that the Tory party is dead," Lewis says. "Well, it ain't dead yet, it's still got some life in it." These by-election losses for Reform add more pressure on Farage himself, who has still not escaped scrutiny over the £5 million donation from a crypto billionaire, which continues to dog him, and his MPs at almost every encounter with the press. "There are various little clouds gathered over Reform," Jon says. "They have gathered in the past few months, which I think are really serious."