The News Agents describe Robert Jenrick as a "laughing stock" in the House of Commons, after he was mocked for switching parties while giving a speech about Reform UK.

Robert Jenrick is having a hard time convincing the House of Commons of his new role as a political disruptor as part of Reform UK.

He was a Tory MP for more than 11 years, before defecting to join Nigel Farage in January 2026.

After less than six months in Reform, he was reminded of his political past as he attempted to lecture MPs on the rise of the hard-right political party he so recently joined.

"And where are we less than two years later?" Jenrick asked the House of Commons during a speech, only to be heckled by Lib Dem Max Wilkinson.

"You're in a different party," they yelled, while pointing at the Conservative seats.

"You used to be there."

As laughter echoed through the Commons, Jenrick was the only MP who did not appear to find the comment funny.

"Reform humour is slightly snarky, aggressive and unpleasant, and it really works well on social media," says Lewis Goodall.

"But it's completely shown up in moments like this."

There was no smile, no laughter, and no return quip from Jenrick.

"He becomes a greater shade of puce as it goes on," Lewis adds.