Nigel Farage will be investigated over a £5m donation from a crypto billionaire, given before he became an MP. Picture: Alamy

By Michael Baggs (with Emily, Jon and Lewis)

A House of Commons investigation will take place into a £5m donation given to Nigel Farage before he became a Reform MP. Will he comply, or will he follow Trump’s lead and throw his toys out of the political pram?

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Read time: 3 mins In brief… Nigel Farage was given £5m for ‘security’ in the year before becoming an MP from a crypto billionaire. He says he was under no obligation to declare this, but this gift and the Reform leader’s claims will now be investigated.

The News Agents congratulate the Parliamentary Standards Commissioner for launching the investigation, and say Farage must expect treatment like this if he wants to be taken seriously as a contender for Prime Minister.

They say this is also a test of whether he can maintain his illusion of being an anti-establishment politician, and should show the receipts that prove the money was spent only on security.

What’s the story? Nigel Farage said he was under "no obligation" to declare the £5 million gift he received from a crypto billionaire. The Parliamentary Standards Commissioner isn't so sure. The House of Commons will investigate the donation, given to the Reform leader in 2024, before he became an MP, by crypto billionaire Christopher Harborne. Farage has said it was to pay for personal security. The House of Commons code of conduct says MPs must register all earnings within the 12 months before they enter parliament, except in the instance of "purely personal gifts or benefits". If there is any doubt, it needs to be registered. “Farage has pointed out that a lot of people want to kill him, or he thinks they want to hurt him,” says Emily Maitlis. “He does have personal security – but that would not prohibit you, presumably, from declaring a £5m donation.” The parliamentary committee has the power to suspend Farage from the Commons, and if it does – and if 10% of his Clacton constituents agree to it – there could be a by-election for his seat. “What has the world come to where you can't even take a humble little five million gift without telling someone about it?” Jon Sopel jokes.

Is this a test of whether Farage is a ‘serious player’? Farage has his sights set on becoming the UK’s next Prime Minister, and judging by polling and the current chaos going down in the Labour government, it’s not out of reach. But if he wants to bring his anti-migrant message to the big leagues, he needs to be treated like he’s in the big league, and face the same scrutiny faced by leaders of the mainstream parties. “People like Farage get really uppity and think this sort of thing is establishment political parties having a go,” says Jon. “No, you're being treated like a serious player, and you're going to be held to account like serious players.” He believes Farage is more likely to copy Donald Trump in his response to the investigation. “Farage will play from the Trump handbook, and say this is people trying to gang up on him,” Jon adds. “He’ll say it's victimisation, and this is because he can't be beaten at the ballot box.” Emily congratulates the Parliamentary commissioner for launching this career, and says it maintains faith in the UK’s politics processes. “Thank God we still live in a democracy where these things are taken seriously,” she says. “Even if he's done nothing wrong, it's great that you actually have respected institutions carry on doing their job without intimidation.”