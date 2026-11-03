Donald Trump campaigned in Texas with Republican candidate Ken Paxton. Picture: Alamy

By Michael Baggs (with Lewis Goodall)

Is it all over for the Republicans in one of America’s deepest, darkest red states?

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Read time: 4 mins In brief… Lewis Goodall reports from Texas, where Democrat candidate James Talarico is outpacing Republican rival Ken Paxton in midterms polling, despite three decades of right-wing politics dominating the state.

Lewis explains why a loss in Texas could spell disaster for the Republican Party, and why Elon Musk has poured so much money into Paxton’s re-election bid.

In the two years since Donald Trump won a US election and returned to the White House, he has lost support of huge numbers of voters who backed him in that race. Has he failed to deliver for anyone who voted in 2024?

What’s the story? Texas is famous for Republicans, cowboys and beef brisket. But one of those might be about to change. For the first time in more than 30 years, the deep red state could turn blue, with Democratic Party Senate candidate James Talarico outperforming Republican rival Ken Paxton in polls ahead of the midterm elections. Many are looking to Texas, along with places such as Michigan, as a pointer to where the midterms – and the future of American politics – is heading. That future, it seems, is populism. “The Democratic Party has been radicalised,” says Lewis Goodall, who is in Texas to cover the midterm elections for The News Agents. “They are now the populist party in a way that would have made early Donald Trump blush.” Rallies and speeches held by Democrat candidates, Lewis says, focus on corruption, antitrust, data centres, and billionaires. “Barely a sentence is uttered without the billionaire class being invoked,” he adds. “This is a party which is so much closer now to Bernie Sanders than it ever was to Hillary Clinton.”

Why is Texas so important in these midterms? There's no better place to see the Democratic swing towards populism in action, Lewis adds, than Texas, which has been a deep red state since the mid-1990s. This time around, with a deeply unpopular president and its Republican candidate Ken Paxton in the pocket of Elon Musk, many believe it could swing blue. Paxton is said to be "despised" by many people on his own side, having been impeached by the Republican Party in 2023, only to be acquitted by the Senate. He is running against Democratic Party candidate James Talarico, seen as a rising star on the left of US politics. And where Talarico is succeeding, Lewis says, is by tying together the cost of living crisis which has gripped America, and the corruption that is so rife within Trump's second administration. Trump has been campaigning hard in the build up to the midterms, but Lewis says public perception in Texas, which should be an easy MAGA win, is as an "instrument of an unchecked billionaire class" among voters. “There are still so many unknowns about this election,” Lewis says. “A Republican wipeout is not guaranteed. Trump has a history of overperforming. He needs his base to turn out in its entirety, and they might. “But if they lose Texas, they'll be thinking they can lose anywhere.”

Ken Paxton, Elon Musk and the data centre divide The presence of Elon Musk looms large over the midterm vote in Texas. He is estimated to have spent close to $200 million on Ken Paxton’s campaign for re-election, and Lewis says his influence is hard to ignore in the state, with TV ads, paid for by Musk’s money, running constantly to attack Talarico. Musk wants access to Texas in order to build and develop AI data centres in the state, among other developments for his other business ventures. "A lot of people our age don't even know that data centres use water," a local teacher tells Lewis. "Elon Musk is trying to buy our election, and it's disgusting." "He came in here and he's fucking it up, and we don't want him here." The jobs brought to the state, she adds, will not balance the "damage" done by Musk, his developments and their impact on the environment and land.