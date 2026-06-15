Donald Trump celebrates 250 years of America – and his 80th birthday – at a UFC fight on the White House lawn. Picture: Alamy

By Michael Baggs (with Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel)

A UFC fight was held on the lawn of the White House to celebrate 250 years of America’s independence, but really, it was a birthday party thrown by Trump, for Trump. Does the misogyny of the event really represent America today?

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Read time: 3 mins In brief… Michelle Obama was described as “a man” by a UFC fighter during a cage fight held on the White House lawn, in a “grotesque” moment which was supposedly part of celebrations of America’s 250th birthday.

The News Agents say it is part of an attempt to push women out of public life, and turn the clock back in the US to when women were seen as purely “decorative”.

Hosted by one-time Trump advocate Joe Rogan, Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel say even he has fiercely critical opinions of the president’s second term, and can barely be considered an ally at this point.

What’s the story? "Michelle Obama is a man!" In case you were wondering where American politics is right now, look no further than the cage fight that took place on the lawn of the White House. To celebrate Donald Trump's 80th birthday, a cage fight was held on the White House lawn, where casual – and deeply unfounded – misogyny was yelled into a microphone by one of the fighters. There was backlash in 2009 when Michelle Obama planted an organic vegetable garden on the lawn of the White House, but far less has been said about the "ludicrous and lurid" sight of a UFC stadium pitched on the front lawn. The News Agents say the cage fight, and the Iran deal (also announced on the weekend), are an 80th birthday present from Donald Trump to himself – although it was touted as a celebration of America’s 250th anniversary of independence from British rule. “Having one of the cage fighters on the White House lawn, to a live television audience declaring that Michelle Obama is a man is grotesque,” says Jon Sopel. “That is going out across America to mark America's 250th birthday.” Emily Maitlis describes it simply as “pure misogynistic shite”, and echoes the ongoing lawsuit by Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron of France against far-right podcaster Candace Owens, who made similar comments about Mrs Macron’s gender identity.

UFC fighter Josh Hokit (left) made the comment about Michelle Obama in the ring at the White House UFC event. Picture: Alamy

Does the misogyny of a UFC fight at the White House represent America? The UFC event is estimated to have cost $60 million, a huge expense at a time when America is struggling with a cost of living crisis exacerbated by Donald Trump’s war in Iran. But the violent spectacle on the White House lawn was more focused on pushing conspiracy theories of the far right, and pushing women out of public life. Jon Sopel says it suggests a country desperate to turn the clock back on women in public life, to when women were “decorative” and “on the outside of everything.” “It just seems to represent an America going back 50, 60, 70, years, where you don't expect or respect anyone who is in public life who is a woman,” Jon says. “But as the old saying goes – men who are macho normally aren't mucho.” Maitlis doesn’t believe it was representative of America, and more a showcase for its loudest, and most opinionated, voices. “If that is what a celebration of America at 250 years looks like, then, God help us with the next 250,” she says. “Those are the voices that are being heard around the world, which tell you what America thinks about itself right now.”