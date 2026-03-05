The News Agents describe Pete Hegseth’s celebration of the killing of more than 100 Iranian Navy officers as “repellent” – while Senator Mark Warner says his job of ‘secretary of war’ is a total fiction invented by Donald Trump.

What’s the story?

Pete Hegseth has celebrated the "quiet death" of more than 100 Iranian soldiers, killed in international waters, thousands of miles from the current conflict in the Middle East.

His words, The News Agents say, were "repellent".

"This was never meant to be a fair fight and this is not a fair fight," Hegseth, Donald Trump's rebranded 'secretary of war', said after the US submarine strike.

"We are punching them while they are down, and so it should be."

Lewis Goodall says Hegseth's words highlight just how different Trump’s administration is to any that has come before.

“America has long used the might of its military,” Lewis says.

“But I cannot remember any American politician talking with such bloodlust.”

Jon Sopel describes Hegseth as “revelling” in the deaths caused by the US submarine strike.

“When you think of the great military commanders that on the American side, on any side, do they revel in the death they're causing and the turmoil they're creating?” Jon asks.

“Do they say 'Look how many people we killed today?'

“That was the tone of Hegseth, and it was, frankly, repellent.”

Jon says the incident raises questions of both morality, and legality.