Pete Hegseth, secretary of defence (or war), appeared in front of Congress this week. Picture: Alamy

By Michael Baggs (with Jon Sopel)

Pete Hegseth tied himself up in knots as he appeared in front of Congress this week to discuss the cost of America’s war in Iran, refusing to give straight answers and trying hard not to contradict Donald Trump.

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Read time: 4 mins In brief… Pete Hegseth has been described as “squirming” as he was grilled by Democrat senators in Congress over the cost of the war in Iran. He is now asking for additional billions to continue the bombing.

Miles Taylor, a US writer who served in government during Donald Trump’s first term, says members of his administration are only focusing on what the president will think of their answers when they appear in Senate hearings.

He says Trump’s demand for loyalty was exploited by world leaders who would practice their compliments before meeting him, something his administration at the time found extremely frustrating.

What’s the story? Poor old Pete Hegseth had a terrible time during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing this week. The former Fox News anchor, who is the secretary of defence (or ‘secretary of war’ a he has renamed it') appeared in Congress to discuss the cost of Donald Trump's ongoing war in Iran, which he now estimates has cost the country $37.5 billion. Grilled by Democrats including Kristen Gilibrand, John Kennedy and Jon Ossoff, Hegseth struggled and sweated as he attempted to defend the president, the war, its cost and his own comments on the conflict. “You could see the glistening on his face as he was testifying,” says Miles Taylor, US writer and friend of The News Agents. “And even though he tried to project confidence, you could see there was a man squirming in his chair trying to explain what was very obvious, to senators on both sides, is clearly some kind of stalemate trending toward quagmire.” His defence department is now asking for an additional $67 billion to continue funding a war Trump, and his administration, have been saying was won since March this year. It is now July and American bombs keep falling, as Iranian forces fire back. During Hegseth’s appearance, Democrat senator Kristen Gilibrand accused the Trump administration of asking for "unlimited money for bombs when people can't feed their families", with the country hit hard by a cost of living crisis under round two of MAGA leadership. Hegseth claimed the money was for "the right bombs at the right time to ensure we can deter our adversaries into the future", and said it was a "generational investment".

GIllibrand: So essentially you're asking for literally $1.5 trillion for a war that President Trump said he already won? pic.twitter.com/K7IFu8z6LS — Acyn (@Acyn) July 21, 2026

He was also challenged on his claims made in 2025 that US strikes had "obliterated" Iran's nuclear capabilities, which was Donald Trump's justification for going to war in association with Israel in 2026. “It sometimes feels that there is no situation so bad that a few well-chosen words by Pete Hegseth can't make infinitely worse,” says Jon Sopel.

A continual test of loyalty for the Trump administration Miles served as a government official under George W. Bush and for Trump from February-September 2019. He says there is a "rule of thumb" when any member of a Trump administration appears before Congress, and that's to remember who is looking on. “Your audience is not the U.S. senators, your audience is not the American people. There is an audience of one because Donald Trump watches these hearings,” Miles says. “If he can't watch them live he asks for the recordings because he wants to see what his cabinet members say – not because he's keenly interested in the policy nuances they discuss, he wants to know if they are being loyal. “He wants to make sure his foot soldiers stay in line and don't say things he doesn't want them to say.” Hegseth was grilled on Trump's claims the war was "over", tying himself up in knots as he tried to say the war had been won by America - while at the same time admitting it had not. “Hegseth was bending over backwards to not seem at odds with the president, but that's very difficult because you have a president who has repeatedly declared victory in this conflict, and it's clear that there isn't victory.”