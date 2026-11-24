Donald Trump and Jensen Huang. Picture: Getty Images

By Michael Baggs (with Jon Sopel and Lewis Goodall)

Jensen Huang is back in his CEO job at Nvidia, thanks to Donald Trump. Is the US stock market really more important than national security? It is to the president.

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Read time: 3.5 mins In brief… Donald Trump, estimated to own $12 million in Nvidia stocks, has secured the return of its disgraced CEO Jensen Huang in an “utterly jaw dropping” move from the recently depowered president.

“Trump has actually been very clear as to why he did it," says Lewis Goodall, "he saw the stock market slide, and he didn't think this was very good for America.”

Jon Sopel says this move by the president has highlighted every anti-corruption point his Democrat rivals campaigned on in the 2026 midterms.

What’s the story? There's life (corruption) in the old dog (Donald Trump) yet Trump has had a relatively quiet few weeks after he, MAGA and the Republicans were decimated in the November midterms. Now he's back in a big way and lining his pockets with Nvidia millions. He has claimed responsibility for convincing the chip and AI company to reinstate founder and CEO Jensen Huang, who resigned after it emerged he had had an affair with a woman believed to be a Chinese spy. The board of Nvidia later said it had no intention of reinstating him. As a shareholder in the company, Donald pocketed an estimated $15 million in the Stockmarket bounce after Huang's return was confirmed. Trump has repeatedly warned America of China's influence and power during his time in the White House, but all that has been thrown out of the window to protect US stock markets – and the president’s personal finances. “It was utterly jaw-dropping – and I know we use that phrase often when it comes to Donald Trump,” says Jon Sopel. Nvidia stock price jumped 35% on news of Huang's return on 23 November, and Jon says he would "love to know who was trading" on those in the moments before it was announced. Trump is believed to own around $12 million in Nvidia stocks. “There is no question, assuming he still has those stocks, that he would himself have financially benefited from it,” says Lewis Goodall.

Why did Donald work so hard to get Huang back into Nvidia? The answer to that is money – Trump's bank account, and the financial wellbeing of the entire United States. Nvidia is one of the world's biggest companies, and America isn't a country that can afford to lose more trade, and its economy can't take many more hits. "By his own account, Trump has actually been very clear as to why he did it," says Lewis. "He saw the stock market slide, and he didn't think this was very good for America. "He therefore took it upon himself to determine, as the president of the United States, who would lead one of the biggest companies in the world and one of the most important companies in the United States." Trump has repeatedly said he was never briefed about any concerns relating to Huang, despite alleged "repeated" briefings from Secretary of State Marco Rubio. "It was up to him, and indeed, it worked," Lewis adds. "If his primary concern is the health and value of the stock market, it worked because after the reinstatement of Huang, the stock market shot back up and restored nearly $1 trillion in value alone to investors in Nvidia."