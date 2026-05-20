Trump tightens his grip – but is this MAGA’s biggest mistake yet?
Donald Trump may be glad to see fierce critic Thomas Massie beaten in Kentucky primary to a MAGA loyalist, but has the president’s campaign condemned the Republican Party?
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What’s the story?
Donald Trump has tanked the US economy, blown billions on his war in Iran and is spending a large part of his second presidency focused on building himself a new ballroom in the grounds of The White House.
And the Republican Party seems totally fine with all that.
Kentucky congressman Thomas Massie, the Republican who helped make the Epstein Files public, has been beaten in a state primary by Trump and MAGA-loyalist Ed Gallrein, and will represent the party in the November midterm elections.
As well as his involvement in unsealing the Epstein Files, Massie had condemned US military action in Iran and Venezuela, and the president’s 2025 budget.
During the most expensive primary campaign America has ever seen, (costing an estimated £23 million) Trump had even travelled to Kentucky to appear at a rally to claim Massie was disloyal to the US.
“Massie has paid the price, because Trump basically started a campaign, branding him a moron, a nut job, a loser,” says Lewis.
“He's dispatched his own top advisors to run a concerted political campaign against him.”
Gallrein won the primary by 55%, voted for by Republican Party members.
“This shows that Trump still has a very firm grip on his party,” says Emily Maitlis.
“Trump isn't on the ballot in November, his name isn't on the ballot, but he is still influencing it.
“You are starting to see something emerge, which is no dissent, no guard rails, no voices. This has got to be an autocracy from now on, where if you disagree with the president, you're out.”
Why this could prove dangerous for Trump
Trump will be thrilled to see one of his most vocal critics on the way out of the Republican Party – but Massie’s not gone yet. He will remain in Congress until the midterm elections in November.
“Trump clearly hates these people. He hates anyone who expresses any dissent at any time, and he harbours those petty grudges. He'll be laughing and enjoying seeing their demise,” Lewis says.
“But they do not care. There are no F's given at this point.”
So with Massie having challenged Trump’s authority when the two were technically on the same side, he could become even more problematic in the months leading up to the midterms.
Massie is not some left-wing champion, however. He is conservative through and through, has run anti-LGBTQ+ adverts about his opponents, and said he has no issue with supporting Trump on issues he agrees with.
Why this could prove disastrous for the Republican Party
As long as Trump doesn’t run for a third term (it’s not permitted, but the president has suggested he might), he is now in the twilight of his political career, and his approval rating with the America public is at rock bottom, largely due to the damage his second term has done to the US economy.
Under any normal presidency, the ruling party would now be thinking about how to reinvent itself for the next election cycle. But under Trump, this is not a normal presidency.
“What is so striking about these results is the extent to which the Republican grassroots are not thinking about that at all,” Lewis says.
“They are still completely in thrall to this guy who, as far as most Americans are concerned, is now past it and is not addressing their concerns.”
He adds that the Epstein Files, and the 38,000 mentions of Trump within them, was seen by opponents as what was most likely to end Trump’s hold over his MAGA supporters.
Instead, Lewis says, his grip is “stronger than ever” – and this is not good news for the Republican Party.
“Primary voters are delivering candidates who are more and more in hock to Trump at the moment the country has moved away from him,” Lewis adds.
“This makes it so much easier for the Democrats to win, and even likelier that they'll be able to take Congress back in November, which will cause Trump all manner of difficulties for the final two years of his term.”