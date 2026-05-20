Donald Trump had waged a personal campaign against Thomas Massie after the Kentucky congressman helped make the Epstein Files public. Picture: Alamy

By Michael Baggs (with Emily Maitlis & Lewis Goodall)

Donald Trump may be glad to see fierce critic Thomas Massie beaten in Kentucky primary to a MAGA loyalist, but has the president’s campaign condemned the Republican Party?

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Read time: 3.5 mins In brief… Thomas Massie, the Republican congressman who campaigned for the Epstein Files to be made public, has been beaten in the Kentucky primary, and the state will now be represented in the midterms by Trump advocate Ed Gallrein.

The News Agents say Trump ran a campaign against Massie to paint him as a “loser” and “nutjob”, but he will remain in Congress until November, and could cause the president more headaches in his remaining months.

Massie’s loss also shows that the Republican Party is still loyal to Trump’s MAGA ideology, despite the US public turning away due to economic collapse, and could cost it greatly in the upcoming midterms.

What’s the story? Donald Trump has tanked the US economy, blown billions on his war in Iran and is spending a large part of his second presidency focused on building himself a new ballroom in the grounds of The White House. And the Republican Party seems totally fine with all that. Kentucky congressman Thomas Massie, the Republican who helped make the Epstein Files public, has been beaten in a state primary by Trump and MAGA-loyalist Ed Gallrein, and will represent the party in the November midterm elections. As well as his involvement in unsealing the Epstein Files, Massie had condemned US military action in Iran and Venezuela, and the president’s 2025 budget. During the most expensive primary campaign America has ever seen, (costing an estimated £23 million) Trump had even travelled to Kentucky to appear at a rally to claim Massie was disloyal to the US. “Massie has paid the price, because Trump basically started a campaign, branding him a moron, a nut job, a loser,” says Lewis. “He's dispatched his own top advisors to run a concerted political campaign against him.” Gallrein won the primary by 55%, voted for by Republican Party members. “This shows that Trump still has a very firm grip on his party,” says Emily Maitlis. “Trump isn't on the ballot in November, his name isn't on the ballot, but he is still influencing it. “You are starting to see something emerge, which is no dissent, no guard rails, no voices. This has got to be an autocracy from now on, where if you disagree with the president, you're out.”

Thomas Massie (right) has represented Kentucky in Congress since 2012. Picture: Alamy

Why this could prove dangerous for Trump Trump will be thrilled to see one of his most vocal critics on the way out of the Republican Party – but Massie’s not gone yet. He will remain in Congress until the midterm elections in November. “Trump clearly hates these people. He hates anyone who expresses any dissent at any time, and he harbours those petty grudges. He'll be laughing and enjoying seeing their demise,” Lewis says. “But they do not care. There are no F's given at this point.” So with Massie having challenged Trump’s authority when the two were technically on the same side, he could become even more problematic in the months leading up to the midterms. Massie is not some left-wing champion, however. He is conservative through and through, has run anti-LGBTQ+ adverts about his opponents, and said he has no issue with supporting Trump on issues he agrees with.