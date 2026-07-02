Donald Trump has earned an estimated $2.5 million per day since becoming president for the second time through his personal investments. Picture: Getty Images

By Michael Baggs (with Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel)

Donald Trump has earned an estimated $2.5 million a day since becoming president, largely from crypto currency investments made shortly before his inauguration. How long can he continue telling US voters he is working in their interest?

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Read time: 4 mins In brief… It has been revealed that Donald Trump has made more than a billion dollars in crypto investment since becoming president for the second time, while America has struggled with a cost of living crisis sparked largely by his war in Iran.

The News Agents say he “didn’t get the memo” that the role of US president is to put people and country first.

Since coming to power, he has changed laws to allow him to act as he pleases, and promoted people around him who will enable anything he does or says.

What’s the story? “Never before in American history has there been a president as corrupt as Donald Trump,” says Emily Maitlis. “So, why is everyone just pretending it's fine?” And if you thought pardoning the rioters from the Jan 6 insurrection was bad, wait until you hear about the money Trump has made from crypto currency since taking office in January 2025. “The original idea of the social contract of America was that its leaders would prioritise the people over themselves. Donald Trump clearly didn't get the memo,” says Jon Sopel. “Trump is enriching himself on a scale that no one has ever seen before, no one could have ever imagined before, and no one seems to want to stop him.” “It sure as hell looks like he is prioritising himself and his family over everything else, and some of the financial deals that have gone on are just eye-watering.” It has been revealed that since becoming president for the second time, he is now $1.4 billion richer. Much of this money has come from Crypto investments made shortly before his 2025 inauguration. The Trump family owns a crypto firm, World Liberty Finance, which has secured enormous investments from the United Arab Emirates since it was launched in late 2024. ‘Why is nobody awake to this? Why is nobody screaming about this,” adds Maitlis. “They're not even squeaking.”

How Trump turned America into his personal finance playground Of course, being president means that Trump can change the rules, and indeed the laws, to make sure he can do what he wants when it comes to crypto “Donald Trump keeps saying there's no affordability crisis in the United States of America – there bloody isn’t if you've got Donald Trump's bank account,” says Jon. “Donald Trump does not have an affordability crisis. “The American people, on the other hand, are not making the same sums of money in the way Donald Trump is.” A recent ruling by the US Supreme Court voted 6-3 to give Trump more power in the regulation of crypto regulators. “The Supreme Court has given him this enormous birth, this enormous space to say anything that falls under the purview of the presidency has to be protected,” Maitlis says. “He gets to decide how crypto is regulated. He gets to decide what the laws look like.” "They have enabled him to basically say, 'If I want it, I can have it'. Trump claims there is no conflict of interest as it is his family members who are making these huge deals, which he also profits from.

How Trump’s MAGA acolytes enable his corruption Whether it’s JD Vance praising the president on Fox News, or White House press secretary addressing journalists in media briefings, Trump is surrounded by people who “whitewash” his every move. “When the White House is asked about this, they say President Trump only acts in the best interests of the American public,” Maitlis says. “They say don't listen to the fake news media, he's only acting in the best interest of the American public. “What must it be like for a taxpayer, for an American voter, to see not only the greed and the corruption, but the justification that it is all being done for you.”