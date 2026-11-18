Nigel Farage claimed a £5m donation was to cover his personal security – but new reporting shows this was paid for by Reform UK. Picture: Alamy

By Michael Baggs (with Jon Sopel and Lewis Goodall)

Reform started 2026 leading opinion polls. Now, Nigel Farage and co are less popular than the Tories.

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Read time: 4 mins In brief… Nigel Farage is paying the price for a lack of transparency over his private finances in the polls – with Reform UK now polling below both Labour and the Conservatives.

He claimed a private, undeclared, £5m donation would pay for security for the rest of his life, but new reporting shows Reform is picking up the bill. Have right-wing voters lost all trust in him?

Luke Tryl of polling organisation More In Common says Reform voters have returned to support the Tories, while Labour’s strong lead is due to voters’ belief that Andy Burnham cares about their lives.

What’s the story? There was a time that no one could catch Reform UK in option polls. Now, they're even less popular than the Tories. Recent polling puts Nigel Farage and his struggling troupe of defected Conservative MPs and pals lower than Kemi Badenoch and co, and both several points behind Andy Burnham's re-energised Labour government. Various polls place Labour on around 28%, while both Tories and Reform hover around 21%. It's a far cry from where we were at the start of 2026, when Reform was at its most popular and prevalent, and long before Farage's shady financial dealings were exposed in various investigations into party, and private donations, including £5 million from a crypto billionaire. “It was repeatedly assured by Reform figures, from Farage down, that this £5m was for security, for Farage's personal security, for the rest of his life,” says Lewis Goodall. Recent reporting from The Guardian, however, revealed that Farage's security bill was being footed by Reform money, not the donation. “That obviously leaves the question as to what that £5 million was for, is going to be before, and whether any of it has been spent.”

Why this row isn’t about Nigel Farage’s security The Reform UK leader needs security. The man accused of murdering former MP Ann Widdecombe has also faced allegations he attempted to break into Farage’s home. “He does have security requirements. He's a leading politician, a controversial politician, and there's no doubt there are people out there who despise him,” Lewis says. “There are dangerous people out there who seek to target politicians. If he sought funds to try and protect himself, then fine.” The problem comes, Lewis adds, when the public doesn't know if it can believe what Farage tells them when he insists he is spending private gifts on his personal security, only for it to be revealed the cost is covered in other ways. “Reform HQ is now just refusing to basically answer any questions about these two matters,” he says. Reporting by The Guardian also found that Farage was offered the same level of security given to Tory leader Kemi Badenoch, despite his claims he was offered none. “Reform said quite explicitly, that no provision was made. Well, it seems that is just a straight out untruth, and that's got to be a bit of a problem in our public life.” Jon Sopel says if it was a leader of any other party, people would be repeatedly calling for a full investigation. Instead, in recent weeks it seems to have faded from view.

How Reform has paid for this lack of trust Reform has paid the price for the confusion and contradiction surrounding Nigel Farage and his finances in the polls. The Clacton MP no longer seems likely to end up in Downing Street in any upcoming election. “The £5 million donation made some people think that while they believed they were getting something different from Reform, and this scandal looks like more of the same politics,” Luke Tryl of polling organisation More In Common tells The News Agents. More In Common polling puts Reform at just 19% in new polling. Reform voters, he adds, have returned to the Tories, while Labour has won back voters that fled towards the Green or other left-wing offerings while Keir Starmer was Prime Minister. Reform's decision to promise a tight squeeze on finances and benefits also backfired, with Tryl saying that its voters are "not right-wing on the economy". “They'd like lower personal taxes, but actually they want the government intervening to tackle the excesses of big business,” he says. “Some voters have looked at the US, starting with Minnesota, what was happening with ICE there and the killing of Renee Good. “I met people in focus groups saying they want to control immigration, but don't want that coming here.”