Well well well, is Reform finally reaping what it sowed?
Reform started 2026 leading opinion polls. Now, Nigel Farage and co are less popular than the Tories.
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What’s the story?
There was a time that no one could catch Reform UK in option polls. Now, they're even less popular than the Tories.
Recent polling puts Nigel Farage and his struggling troupe of defected Conservative MPs and pals lower than Kemi Badenoch and co, and both several points behind Andy Burnham's re-energised Labour government.
Various polls place Labour on around 28%, while both Tories and Reform hover around 21%.
It's a far cry from where we were at the start of 2026, when Reform was at its most popular and prevalent, and long before Farage's shady financial dealings were exposed in various investigations into party, and private donations, including £5 million from a crypto billionaire.
“It was repeatedly assured by Reform figures, from Farage down, that this £5m was for security, for Farage's personal security, for the rest of his life,” says Lewis Goodall.
Recent reporting from The Guardian, however, revealed that Farage's security bill was being footed by Reform money, not the donation.
“That obviously leaves the question as to what that £5 million was for, is going to be before, and whether any of it has been spent.”
Why this row isn’t about Nigel Farage’s security
The Reform UK leader needs security. The man accused of murdering former MP Ann Widdecombe has also faced allegations he attempted to break into Farage’s home.
“He does have security requirements. He's a leading politician, a controversial politician, and there's no doubt there are people out there who despise him,” Lewis says.
“There are dangerous people out there who seek to target politicians. If he sought funds to try and protect himself, then fine.”
The problem comes, Lewis adds, when the public doesn't know if it can believe what Farage tells them when he insists he is spending private gifts on his personal security, only for it to be revealed the cost is covered in other ways.
“Reform HQ is now just refusing to basically answer any questions about these two matters,” he says.
Reporting by The Guardian also found that Farage was offered the same level of security given to Tory leader Kemi Badenoch, despite his claims he was offered none.
“Reform said quite explicitly, that no provision was made. Well, it seems that is just a straight out untruth, and that's got to be a bit of a problem in our public life.”
Jon Sopel says if it was a leader of any other party, people would be repeatedly calling for a full investigation. Instead, in recent weeks it seems to have faded from view.
How Reform has paid for this lack of trust
Reform has paid the price for the confusion and contradiction surrounding Nigel Farage and his finances in the polls. The Clacton MP no longer seems likely to end up in Downing Street in any upcoming election.
“The £5 million donation made some people think that while they believed they were getting something different from Reform, and this scandal looks like more of the same politics,” Luke Tryl of polling organisation More In Common tells The News Agents.
More In Common polling puts Reform at just 19% in new polling.
Reform voters, he adds, have returned to the Tories, while Labour has won back voters that fled towards the Green or other left-wing offerings while Keir Starmer was Prime Minister.
Reform's decision to promise a tight squeeze on finances and benefits also backfired, with Tryl saying that its voters are "not right-wing on the economy".
“They'd like lower personal taxes, but actually they want the government intervening to tackle the excesses of big business,” he says.
“Some voters have looked at the US, starting with Minnesota, what was happening with ICE there and the killing of Renee Good.
“I met people in focus groups saying they want to control immigration, but don't want that coming here.”
Will Andy Burnham call a general election?
What Andy Burnham is doing seems to be working – not just in opinion polls, but in Luke Tryl's focus groups with voters.
Labour's rollout of small changes to improve people's daily lives has, Tryl says, landed well with people across the country.
"There's a bit of sneeriness to some of this stuff – but actually, people really do care," Luke says.
"People think he cares about the little stuff.
"I still don't think, given where the public are on tax and spend, that a manifesto which says we will put up taxes will do very well in an election – but he's got the goodwill."
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