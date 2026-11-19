Elon Musk once claimed he was "dark, gothic MAGA" at a Trump rally. Now he says his political views are "moderate". Picture: Alamy

By Michael Baggs (with Emily Maitlis & Jon Sopel)

Elon Musk says he is not MAGA, was never MAGA, and doesn’t even know what MAGA is. The problem for him is, the receipts are everywhere.

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Read time: 3.5 mins In brief… Elon Musk, who is dreadful at politics, has praised the Democrat winners in Texas, where he wasted millions paying for Republican campaigning, in a cynical and “bloody see-through” attempt to re-align himself with America’s shifting power base.

The News Agents say he has exposed the hypocrisy and sycophancy of the tech bros who backed Trump after his 2024 election win, but only did so for their own personal gain.

Musk now claims his political views have always been “moderate”, but that, The News Agents add, is also a load of rubbish.

What’s the story? Gosh. What could have made Elon Musk declare that he is no longer MAGA, and indeed, doesn't even know what MAGA is? Could it be his hopes of building huge AI data centres in Texas, where he ploughed a huge portion of the $446 million wasted on backing Republicans in the midterms, only for the state to be won by the Democrats? "I'm not sure what MAGA means," Musk said, in a virtual address to the New York Times DealBook Summit. "If that means a sort of blind adherence to a set of policies by the Republican Party, then I certainly don't have that." Funny, because in 2024 he was dancing around on stage in a silly black 'make America great again' cap telling people he was "dark, gothic MAGA". "Musk is not good at politics," says Emily Maitlis. "Every race he's thrown money at has failed miserably." Texas, and the 2026 midterms, are no exception. “It just looks so nakedly opportunistic. It's just shameless,” says Jon Sopel. “He's realised he's fucked up royally by getting behind the Republicans to such an extent.” Despite pouting an estimated $45m on Ken Paxton's re-election campaign, the Texas senate race was won by Democrat James Talarico. “Musk was absolutely fantastic messaging for Talarico to say elections cannot be bought, that it was for the people of Texas to decide, not Elon Musk,” Jon adds. “Musk actually ended up helping Talarico”. Musk, he adds, now realises he backed the wrong horse – and is trying to jump on the back of the right one. "It's so cynical! It's so bloody see-through," he adds.

How Elon Musk's 180 pivot exposes all the tech bros Donald Trump is now all but powerless following a midterms wipeout for the Republican Party. Musk knows it, and his fellow tech-bros will too. But Musk's transparent horse swap doesn't reflect well on them. "There is something about the way that all those tech bros turned to Trump after he won in 2024," says Maitlis. At Trump's inauguration in early 2025, people such as Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg landed front row seats to cheer on the returning MAGA president at the height of his powers. "It wasn't because they were all MAGA at the time, it wasn't because they loved his policy," Emily adds. "It was because the power was with him, and they wanted the power to be able to establish their bases, get their taxes cut and make their expansions with AI." Musk, she continues, is "saying that out loud now". "He's saying he doesn't need Trump anymore," Emily says. "Therefore, he's not MAGA. In his mind, he's going to pretend he never was MAGA."