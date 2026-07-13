Andy Hughes of The Crime Agents speaks with Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel about the policing of the Ann Widdecombe investigation. Picture: Alamy / The News Agents

By Michael Baggs (with Emily Maitlis & Jon Sopel)

There has been frustration at the incremental release of details on the death of Ann Widdecombe from police, but are they following the only approach possible as conspiracy theories and disinformation runs wild on social media?

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Read time: 3.5 mins In brief… Devon and Cornwall police have handed the investigation of Ann Widdecombe's death to Counter Terrorism officers, despite previously saying it believed there was no political motive. Andy Hughes, co-host of The Crime Agents, says claims the police are misleading the public are nonsense.

Hughes says police are sharing details as frequently as possible in an attempt to prevent the violence and anger that followed the Southport stabbings of 2024.

Labour MP Stella Creasy tells The News Agents British members of parliament face two options in public life today – prepare for the worst, or hide from public view.

What’s the story? ​​Ann Widdecombe was killed in her home on Wednesday 8 July, her body found 24 hours later. The death of the divisive politician has been met with shock and grief from those who knew the former Tory politician, and a 28-year-old man from Rotherham, South Yorkshire – who is believed to have driven to her home in Haytor, Devon – has been arrested. Devon and Cornwall police stated repeatedly it believed there was no political link to her killing during incremental, and frequent, updates on the investigation. That, however, has changed, with the investigation now in the hands of counter-terrorism police, as “multiple lines of inquiry” are explored. In the days since her death, conspiracy theories have been widespread, despite police calls for people to not speculate. These have included claims about the police themselves, that they may have been deliberately misleading the public, or withholding information. Andy Hughes, co-host of The Crime Agents, tells The News Agents that this is not the case. "When they made that statement about no political motive yesterday, that would have been the truth," Hughes tells Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel. "But clearly, what has happened is either in the police interview, or in the search of the home or devices of the suspect, they have found something that suggests that this is political."

How the 2024 Southport murders changed British policing Releasing information to the public incrementally, as officers confirm details, Hughes says, has become normal practice since the Southport murders of 2024, and the disinformation and violence that followed in the aftermath. "Since Southport, police chiefs have always made a point of updating at every point," Hughes says. "Ironically, this has happened in this case, but it doesn't stop people criticising the police. "The difference in the age that we're living in, is that it used to just be online keyboard warriors, but now we're seeing prominent politicians [and activists] joining those calls." He says the suggestion that police collectively agree to lie to the public is simply “not how it works”, and believes it’s right for police to share the ethnicities of people arrested with the public. "I think it's entirely appropriate, especially in the world that we're living in, and this thirst for information," Hughes adds. "If you don't give people the information, then other people will create their own narrative." In 2024, rioters targeted migrant hotels with mobs and firebombs, despite the attacker being of Rwandan descent, but born and bred in the UK.